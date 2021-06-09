 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Donovan Clingan Becoming A Priority
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 16:46:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Clingan Becoming A Priority

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan big man target Donovan Clingan is getting ready to take his visits, starting with U-M this weekend. Head coach Juwan Howard has picked it up with the seven-footer, to the point that it appears Clingan has become a priority.

Michigan assistant Howard Eisley was the first to reach out on behalf of the Wolverines, watching Clingan during his sophomore year. Howard has since had several Zoom calls with him and will be front and center this weekend when Clingan comes to town with his father, Bill.

“Coach Howard never really called until just recently,” Bill Clingan said recently. “It was always coach Eisley … he came out to watch him play. There was a little bit of contact, kicking the tires. Then I guess Coach Howard finally saw a tape of him and was like, ‘oh my gosh … this kid!’”

Howard loves his back to the basket big men, and Clingan is exactly that. He’s outstanding in the post, reminiscent in some ways of freshman Hunter Dickinson as an old school bucket getter, and has size you can’t teach.

Seven-footer Donovan Clingan is ready to take visits.
“[Howard] talks about the similar ways they used Hunter,” Bill Clingan continued. “Donovan can probably give them pretty good minutes as a freshman. Neither he nor I expect him to be starting as a freshman, or even playing the majority of minutes. I try to teach him that if you want something, you’ve got to work for it. That’s how it is.”

