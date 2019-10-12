The Michigan Wolverines' football defense endured plenty of ups and downs on Saturday at Illinois (allowed the Illini to score 25 straight points after U-M had built a 28-0 lead), but forced two crucial turnovers in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.

With U-M clinging to a 35-25 lead and 8:57 remaining in the game, Illinois began a drive from its own 25-yard line looking to cut into the Maize and Blue advantage.

On the first play of the series, redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone swarmed UI redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson and forced the ball loose, allowing fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow to recover it at the Illini 20-yard line.

"I saw the opportunity to make a big play and I had to for my team," McGrone said afterward.

"They didn't want to play with us anymore."

The Wolverine offense wasn't able to capitalize off the turnover though, getting stopped on a fourth-and-two play at the UI 12-yard line.

Still clinging to hope, the Illinois offense took the field once again with 7:14 remaining in the game, looking to once again cut into the 10-point deficit.

The Maize and Blue defense then forced a second consecutive fumble on the drive, when fifth-year senior defensive end Michael Danna hit Robinson from behind and knocked the ball loose deep in UI territory, only to see it fly right into the arms of senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp.

Redshirt sophomore left guard Kendrick Green tackled Kemp just short of the goal line, denying the 6-3, 286-pounder of his first career touchdown.

"I think he rolled on top of an offensive lineman in the end zone," Glasgow recalled after the game. "I think he got a touchdown and I think everyone on the defense would say the same, but obviously we got a touchdown out of it anyway. So, no harm."

Michigan's offense cashed in on the ensuing play when senior quarterback Shea Patterson snuck it in from a yard out to extend the Wolverines' lead to 42-25.

The Illini possessed the ball one last time but went three-and-out, finishing with just 256 yards for the game, including only 64 on the ground.