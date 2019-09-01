Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Ambry Thomas returned faster than expected from his colitis ailment to not only play in Saturday's season-opener against Middle Tennessee State, but to also make a significant impact. “I knew I was going to go on Monday," he revealed after the game. "They started getting me back in the rotation, getting my reps back to where they needed to be to get me in the game. “I just put all my trust in God. It’s a little adversity I fought through. That’s all it was.”

Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Ambry Thomas served as U-M's primary kick returner last year. (Lon Horwedel)

"It was about 10 days ago that he was cleared to practice," head coach Jim Harbaugh added. "Eight, nine or 10 days ago. "He was doing physical activity besides practicing as he was hitting different milestones that doctors had put in place for him to be able to return to play. "There was very little drop-off to his football play when he did come back. I thought the strength staff, trainers and doctors did a great job. When he returned to play and to football practice, he looked really good."

The junior first intercepted a Blue Raider pass at the U-M 41-yard line with 10:57 to go in the second quarter, setting his Wolverine offense up with ideal field position. “They ran the play a couple of plays before," Thomas analyzed. "I knew if they ran it to my side on that play, I was going to pick it. I just had to make a play on the ball, and I did.” Michigan wasn't able to capitalize and was forced to punt, however, before Thomas recorded yet another turnover on MTSU's ensuing drive. The Detroit native picked up a fumble at the Blue Raider 28-yard line that sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson forced, once again giving the Maize and Blue great field position (they cashed in to go up 24-7). Thomas' final stat line included the two aforementioned turnovers, two tackles and a stop behind the line of scrimmage. "He had some really good plays in coverage and made some tackles," Harbaugh explained. "It was good to see him out there playing and having fun. That was the best part of it, to see the smile on his face."

New Faces On Both Punt And Kick Returns

Junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones served as Michigan's punt returner all of last year, but missed Saturday's game with injury. Senior cornerback Lavert Hill claimed the role as a result, but after coughing up his third and final attempt of the day late in the second quarter, he was replaced with sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell. There were also two new faces on kick returns, with freshman wideout Giles Jackson and redshirt freshman viper Michael Barrett serving as the top contributors there. Jackson averaged 25.3 yards on his three tries, and showed outstanding burst and shiftiness during each of his attempts. Sophomore Jake Moody beat out redshirt junior Quinn Nordin for the starting kicking role, meanwhile, with the coaches trotting him out for each of the club's two field goal attempts (he was successful from 27 and 34 yards). Nordin kicked all four of Michigan's extra points though, and converted each of them.

Miscellaneous Notes

• Thomas' interception was the second of his career, with his lone other one occurring at Rutgers last season. His second quarter fumble recovery, meanwhile, was the fourth of his tenure. • Saturday's attendance of 110,811 marked the 287th straight home game with a crowd of at least 100,000 people. • U-M's defense allowed 234 passing yards to MTSU on Saturday; in comparison, the Wolverine secondary yielded more than 209 passing yards just once all of last year (Ohio State, 396). • Redshirt freshman cornerback Vincent Gray registered a career-best four tackles, including his first ever stop behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter. • The contest marked the first meeting between Michigan and MTSU, with the Blue Raiders becoming the Wolverines' 151st all-time opponent. • Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow's six tackles and two sacks were both career-highs. In fact, the veteran had only ever posted two sacks prior to Saturday. • After MTSU racked up 57 rushing yards in the first half, Michigan held it to just 10 after the break. • Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter missed the game with injury, while redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour departed in the first half with an ailment and never returned. "There were a few guys, more than that who were working through something that we didn’t have play in this game," Harbaugh revealed. "I don’t know [if they'll play next week]. We’ve got to see on Mike Dwumfour. I would expect Donovan Jeter, but I don't know for sure." • The win improved U-M's record to 114-23-3 all-time in season-openers. Michigan has won nine of its last 13 opening games, and three of five under Harbaugh. • Moody's two successful field goals improved his career mark to 12-of-13.