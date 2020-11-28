Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
Penn State left Ann Arbor with its first win of the season, and control of this week’s Top Five as well.
Here’s a look, from another foray into U-M frustration.
1. Penn State running back Keyvone Lee: Lee rumbled through arm tackles and the Michigan defense as a whole, piling up 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Lee typified Penn State’s edge in this one, using PSU’s advantage up front and Michigan’s poor tackling to run away.
2. Penn State receiver Parker Washington: When the Nittany Lions weren’t handing it to Lee, they were throwing it to Washington. He made nine catches for 93 yards, helping PSU move the chains on a number of occasions.
3. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins: Haskins represented the bright spot for the Wolverines. He ran hard once again, posting 101 rushing yards on 17 tries with a pair of touchdowns. He proved by far Michigan’s most effective offensive weapon.
4. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford: Clifford wasn’t dominant by any means, but he wound up the best QB in the game. He threw for 163 yards on 17 completions, while tacking on 73 rushing yards and a score via nine scrambles.
5. Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar: Pinegar nailed both of his field goal attempts, with a long of 33, after the Nittany Lions missed a 49-yard attempt early in the game. Those makes kept the Wolverines at arm’s length, allowing the Nittany Lions to never surrender the lead.
