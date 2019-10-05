The Michigan Wolverines' football defense absolutely shut down Iowa's offensive attack in every phase on Saturday, en route to a crucial 10-3 victory. U-M held the Hawkeyes to just 261 yards including a net of only one on the ground, recorded 13 tackles for loss with eight sacks and forced four turnovers. The dominating effort comes just two games after the Maize and Blue defense was gashed for 35 points and 487 total yards in a Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin. Michigan set the tone on Iowa's first offensive play of the day, with sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson forcing a fumble of redshirt junior running back Mekhi Sargent and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas recovering it at the Hawkeye 18-yard line.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone started for the second straight week in place of injured junior linebacker Josh Ross. He finished with six tackles and 1.5 sacks. (AP Images)

Iowa possessed the ball seven times in the first half and turned it over on three of those drives (interceptions by senior safety Josh Metellus and senior cornerback Lavert Hill, and the aforementioned Thomas fumble recovery), punted on three others, and converted a 22-yard field goal on the other. Though the Hawkeyes cut down on the turnovers after the break (an interception by Thomas was the only one they committed), its rushing attack went backward. U-M held it to minus-12 yards on the ground over the game's final two quarters, while also accumulating five sacks and seven tackles for loss. On Iowa's six possessions after halftime, Michigan forced it to punt four times, recorded the interception by Thomas and then sealed the victory with a fourth-down stop on the Hawkeyes' final drive of the game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh rightfully called it a "defensive masterpiece" and complimented coordinator Don Brown after the game. "Player-wise, it was just obvious from play one to the last play of the game, that everybody was hustling, running and playing with great effort," he said. "It was a great plan defensively. Don during the week said he might jump off a tall building if some of those isolation plays worked, because they really thought they had them. "I felt the players had a great week of practice, knew exactly what to do and how to do it. They did it with great intensity and great effort. To hold a team to one yard rushing … that’s a masterpiece."

Jake Moody Misses Rare Field Goal Attempt In Michigan's Win

Entering Saturday, sophomore kicker Jake Moody had been 14 of 15 on field goal attempts in his young career. He increased that total to 15-of-16 with a 28-yard conversion at the 12:19 mark of the first quarter to give Michigan a 3-0 lead at the time. The sophomore then missed a crucial 34-yarder at 11:01 of the fourth quarter, however, keeping the score 10-3 and failing to give the Wolverines the breathing room they were looking for. Harbaugh didn't have much to say when asked afterward about the unsuccessful kick, noting "it didn't miss by much" and that he has "great faith in [the team's] kickers." Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed an attempt as well, failing to connect on a 57-yarder as the first half expired. The miss brought Nordin's career stat line to 30 of 42 (71.4 percent). Junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, meanwhile, only returned one punt on the afternoon, but brought it back 36 yards in the first quarter to give the Wolverines their longest punt runback of the season.

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Notes On Defense And Special Teams