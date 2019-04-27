The 2019 NFL draft has come and gone, and Michigan saw five of its players selected — linebacker Devin Bush (No. 10 to the Steelers), defensive end Rashan Gary (No. 12 to the Packers), defensive end Chase Winovich (No. 79 to the Patriots), cornerback David Long (No. 79 to the Rams) and tight end Zach Gentry (No. 141 to the Steelers).

Running back Karan Higdon, however, was not chosen, despite the fact that he was invited to February's NFL combine and projected by most to be a fifth to seventh-round pick.

Michigan's five players taken surpasses last year's total of two, as center Mason Cole (third round to the Cardinals) and defensive tackle Mo Hurst (fifth round to the Raiders) were the only ones who came off the board in 2018.

It does not, however, come close to matching the program's 2017 total of 11, which was a school record.

With Bush and Gary both going in the first round, Michigan has now had four first round picks in the last three drafts, after having just four total from 2006-16.

In addition, Bush was the Wolverines' first player to be selected in the top-10 since offensive tackle Jake Long went No. 1 overall to the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 draft. He also became the Maize and Blue's second-highest drafted linebacker ever, trailing only Mel Owens in 1981 (who went No. 9 overall to the Rams).

In like fashion, Gary became U-M's second-highest drafted defensive end, with Curtis Greer in 1980 (No. 6 to the Cardinals) the only one edging him out.