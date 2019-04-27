News More News
Five Wolverines Taken In This Year's NFL Draft, More Signing As Free Agents

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Gfadbgtbacj8ozfm35od
Devin Bush ran a 4.43 40-yard dash in this year's NFL combine. (AP Images)

The 2019 NFL draft has come and gone, and Michigan saw five of its players selected — linebacker Devin Bush (No. 10 to the Steelers), defensive end Rashan Gary (No. 12 to the Packers), defensive end Chase Winovich (No. 79 to the Patriots), cornerback David Long (No. 79 to the Rams) and tight end Zach Gentry (No. 141 to the Steelers).

Running back Karan Higdon, however, was not chosen, despite the fact that he was invited to February's NFL combine and projected by most to be a fifth to seventh-round pick.

Michigan's five players taken surpasses last year's total of two, as center Mason Cole (third round to the Cardinals) and defensive tackle Mo Hurst (fifth round to the Raiders) were the only ones who came off the board in 2018.

It does not, however, come close to matching the program's 2017 total of 11, which was a school record.

With Bush and Gary both going in the first round, Michigan has now had four first round picks in the last three drafts, after having just four total from 2006-16.

In addition, Bush was the Wolverines' first player to be selected in the top-10 since offensive tackle Jake Long went No. 1 overall to the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 draft. He also became the Maize and Blue's second-highest drafted linebacker ever, trailing only Mel Owens in 1981 (who went No. 9 overall to the Rams).

In like fashion, Gary became U-M's second-highest drafted defensive end, with Curtis Greer in 1980 (No. 6 to the Cardinals) the only one edging him out.

Pspdlcruggcwh2ojtbm5

Several Undrafted Wolverines Sign as Free Agents

Four former Wolverines who did not hear their names called during the NFL draft have already accepted free agent deals with NFL clubs, including:

• Karan Higdon (running back) — Houston Texans

• Tyree Kinnel (safety) — Cincinnati Bengals

• Lawrence Marshall (defensive tackle) — Chicago Bears

• Wilton Speight (quarterback) — San Francisco 49ers

As many as five more former Wolverines hoping for NFL careers could still sign free agent deals with pro teams, such as offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, wide receiver Grant Perry, fullback Jared Wangler and cornerback Brandon Watson.

---

