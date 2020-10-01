TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Freshmen Impressing On Defense

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown likes his depth at all positions on the defense, but he’ll always make room for more talent. Several freshmen are in the mix for playing time this year, and many have already made an impact in practice. Things could change when the pads go on starting this week, but Brown likes what he’s seen from a number of his first-year guys. “It’s so hard when you start saying this and that and forget a guy, but guys that have really stood out, starting at linebacker … Kalel Mullings is 6-2 and 1/2, 240 pounds, 17 (years old) playing MIKE. He can run, now. Nikhai Hll-Green plays WILL. RELATED: Recruiting Mailbag: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards? RELATED: Meet Cristian Dixon, Michigan's Most Interesting Commit

Several Michigan Wolverines football freshmen are impressing coordinator Don Brown. (USA Today Sports Images)

“Both were just in my office. They love football, love being around it. I just see the sky is the limit for those guys. Cornell Wheeler is another young guy, has lost some time but is back now. Obviously, we need to see more out of Cornell, but I think he has real ability, as well ... I feel like we’re going to be in good shape there."

Osman Savage was part of the group but has opted to transfer before even getting into pads, but William Mohan is competing at VIPER and impressing. Jaylen Harrell is also currently competing as the third SAM 'backer.

"His nickname is 'Apache.' He's really got great, straight line pressure ability and has a knack for it, as well," Brown said of Mohan.. In the defensive backfield, Brown mentioned RJ Moten and Makari Page as two players who could impact.

"Moten is at safety, and I think he'll be very good player. I'm not sure we have him in the right position exactly yet, but we'll figure that out," Brown said. "Makari Paige is playing at high level. This is a young man we feel can jump in and help us in the early stages, for sure. You can never predict that until we're out there on the practice field and guys are going through the paces, but this guy is a safety all the way. He has tremendous length. I'll be conservative and say he is 6-2, but I think he is taller than that. He really plays well over the slot. "We have a number of guys playing pretty well over the slot, and we have good young receivers so we're getting challenged every day. It's nice to be able to get a good look at our guys in competitive situations." Cornerback Andre Seldon has missed some time, but the diminutive in-stater will have a chance.

"Seldon is a good player. We'll play him at nickel, though he missed a little time, as well," Brown said. Finally, defensive end Kris Jenkins is one who will continue to grow into a potentially great player.