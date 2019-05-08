The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 8
Tweets of the day
The final #Rivals150 for the class of 2019 is live. Myself, @coreyevans_10 and @DMcDonaldRivals go over it here https://t.co/4irag8DbKg message board discussion can be found here https://t.co/UTScEh7U8B pic.twitter.com/jGw6hj4EPf— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) May 7, 2019
This afternoon, we traveled to Johannesburg to visit the Apartheid Museum. It was a powerful experience that gave us new perspective about life here in South Africa, and back home.#UbuntuBlue 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Za5xVazZ0Y— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 7, 2019
“While everyone else lays low in the downtime between spring football and summer workouts, Michigan players are visiting Nelson Mandela’s prison.”#UbuntuBlue 🇿🇦https://t.co/WG9tLNDyqm— Abigail O'Connor (@A_OConnorRD) May 7, 2019
Tuesday was a day of heavy travel for the Wolverines, including a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg -- but the team made time to visit the Apartheid museum in Johannesburg and it was a powerful experience.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 7, 2019
Next up: Safari tomorrow. #UbuntuBlue » https://t.co/wAfS55YXT1 pic.twitter.com/HffEoWUQ5F
Have said for years: Coach Harbaugh does more for his players off the field than any coach I have ever seen. Part of college - for any student, athlete or not - is experiencing new people, places and cultures. I'm glad he realizes that— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 7, 2019
Safety briefing for Safari— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 7, 2019
“Only food runs” #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/BYKgXvpGqq
Can’t sleep thinking about this safari tomorrow !🐅🦏🇿🇦 Got the gear ready and waiting! #TheMichiganDifference 〽️#Ubuntublue 🔵#OnlyFoodRuns👀 pic.twitter.com/QsQH6zbIID— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 7, 2019
Don’t worry the slowest gazelle gets eaten...I’m confident it’s why I’m on the trip 🤣🤣🤣 #UbuntuBlue https://t.co/kzjhkd5m0v— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 7, 2019
Safari Dinner #UbuntuBlue https://t.co/2IMuoyQssJ— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 7, 2019
Johannesburg 📍〽️💙 #UbuntuBlue— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 7, 2019
Make that 12 wins a row for @umichbaseball as they top Michigan State, 7-0. Catch the top plays now: pic.twitter.com/Wcatx5xYUp— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 8, 2019
Distraction? What distraction? @umichbaseball's Jesse Franklin tries to keep it together during his postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/be9VyLFiMG— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 8, 2019
Nothing like a postgame sword fight during Isaiah Price's @umichbaseball postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/cnxJdDNvSl— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 8, 2019
We've got @umichbaseball at home this week and @UMichWLAX hosting in their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 7, 2019
Check out the full event schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/owIijGAto0
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball, Final Rivals150 — Analyzing the Wolverines' 2019 Efforts
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: What's Next at two Guard for the Wolverines?
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Brandon Peters' Transfer Becoming Norm in CFB
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Projecting the Depth Chart, Strengths & Weaknesses of U-M's Offense in 2019
• Dan Lyons, TheSpun: Michigan Football Visited Nelson Mandela's Prison Cell During South Africa Trip
