{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Jalen Wilson (left) wound up at No. 47 nationally in the final Rivals150 update, while Cole Bajema landed at No. 95. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Have said for years: Coach Harbaugh does more for his players off the field than any coach I have ever seen. Part of college — for any student, athlete or not — is experiencing new people, places and cultures. I'm glad he realizes that.”
— Fox Sports Radio host Aaron Torres on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball, Final Rivals150 — Analyzing the Wolverines' 2019 Efforts

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: What's Next at two Guard for the Wolverines?

• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Brandon Peters' Transfer Becoming Norm in CFB

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Projecting the Depth Chart, Strengths & Weaknesses of U-M's Offense in 2019

• Dan Lyons, TheSpun: Michigan Football Visited Nelson Mandela's Prison Cell During South Africa Trip

---

