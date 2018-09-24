Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Freshman defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tipped the pass that led to a safety on Saturday.
Brandon Brown
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The body language out of these QBs and their command of the huddle is different than last year — you can look in their eyes and you have a feeling they know they're in charge. 'Stand back, listen to what I'm saying, ready, break!' — you can't coach that. You either have it or you don't."
— Doug Skene on Michigan's quarterbacks.

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas, Nebraska

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Postgame Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Expert Analysts Weigh in on the Nebraska win

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Jumps to No. 14 in AP Poll, 15 in Coaches

---

{{ article.author_name }}