The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24
Tweets of the day
The Michigan defense was stout all day on Saturday, allowing just 132 yards of total offense -- 71 of which came in the fourth quarter after the game was already out of reach.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
Your top defensive plays of Michigan vs. Nebraska. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vnGaI9YjhN
Karan Higdon recorded his 20th career touchdown on a 44-yard run in the first quarter.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
He notched his seventh career 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 136 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.
VISUAL RECAP » https://t.co/3jdSLHqRNZ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2Wyyuhumgk
All of the Top Offensive Touches from our #B1G Opener! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Mt89af29TH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
💥 @_Dbush11 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DPY9H2F5br— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
High-fives for an all-around great day. 👏👏👏— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
VICTORY Sunday! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/mQXKRH21KB
A look at how the Wolverine O-Line imposed its will on the Cornhuskers. @SKORNACKI » https://t.co/QTFnEszCuD#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tJ9lrc48Y2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
Still the #WINNINGEST!! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/uu6zEBVfra— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
"I think this guy was just made to be a fullback.” - @CoachJim4UM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 24, 2018
on @benchmason42
STORY » https://t.co/hz2nTMK2WX#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iZ98U1nVQR
#HTTV 〽️ pic.twitter.com/PsF0v4sVY9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 24, 2018
Be Heard, Be Loud & Go Blue! https://t.co/78zcKGKYxz— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 23, 2018
Oilers’ musical Marody eludes latest round of roster cuts to keep NHL hopes alive https://t.co/k5M4oYKY39— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) September 24, 2018
Michigan men don't sag. Ijs. #GoBlue #decenniumxx #branhamboys pic.twitter.com/1AR3C07D4x— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) September 24, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
