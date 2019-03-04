Cornerback David Long will be the lone Michigan player going through on-field drills today.

Keep it locked here all afternoon as we provide updates on Wolverine players on the final day of the NFL combine.

9:36 AM — David Long runs a 4.47 40-yard dash in his first attempt.

"We got great reports on his offseason work," Charles Davis explained. "He's real good on the board, is excellent at understanding concepts, and just ran real well."

9:03 AM — NFL Network analyst Charles Davis was also asked about his takeaways from yesterday, and defensive end Rashan Gary was the second name he brought up (behind Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams).

"People want to ding him for so-called lack of production and a lack of numbers at Michigan, and he's heard it," Davis noted. "He has showed everybody, 'Don't worry about that part, because I can flat-out play.' Look at the speed, quickness and strength as he goes through his drills."

9:03 AM — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah began the day by revealing his biggest takeaways from Sunday, and one of them involved linebacker Devin Bush.

"Coming into the combine, I thought LSU's Devin White might separate himself from Devin Bush because of the athleticism," he explained. "That did not happen. Bush answered the call and ran in the 4.4s, and went through the drills very smooth. That will be a fun competition at the linebacker spot."

