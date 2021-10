Newsstand: ESPN's College GameDay Heading To East Lansing This Weekend

The showdown between the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans is the game that has the college football world abuzz heading into Saturday. As a result, every prominent college football voice and outlet seems to be making its way to East Lansing this weekend.

ESPN's College GameDay announced Monday afternoon that it will be on campus at Michigan State Saturday morning for its weekly road trip. It will be the first time that crew has made its way to the home of the Spartans since the 2015 season.