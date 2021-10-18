Newsstand: Former Michigan RB Chris Evans Scores First NFL Touchdown

Tweets Of The Day

Former Michigan Wolverines running back Chris Evans scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday afternoon for the Cincinnati Bengals in a road game at the Detroit Lions. The score came on a 25-yard pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to put the first points on the board in Sunday's game. Cincinnati would win 34-11 in a blowout.

Former Wolverines receiver and Cleveland Brown Donovan Peoples-Jones also had a big moment in NFL action on Sunday, trucking an Arizona Cardinals defender on his way to the endzone in a 37-14 loss.

The Michigan Wolverines hockey team won the 2021 Icebreaker Tournament over the weekend with wins over Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State. The team's Twitter account released video of them singing "The Victors" in the locker room.

The football team moved up in the college football rankings on Sunday despite a bye this past weekend. Michigan now sits at number six in the AP Poll.

Quote Of The Day

"Just getting better every day. That’s the focus for me. I’m just trying to be the best that I can be for when the season starts. Finding all those little things personally and as a team is really big." — Michigan men's basketball freshman forward Caleb Houstan on training camp emphasis

Headlines Of The Day