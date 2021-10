Newsstand: Michigan Basketball Practice Intel From Jon Rothstein

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein observed Michigan basketball's Tuesday practice, and had several positive things to say about what he saw.

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Michigan field hockey remains ranked at No. 2 in the country ahead of its regular-season finale at No. 7 Penn State (Friday).

Embed content not available

"If you're a player at Michigan, you have to beat State. It’s a requirement every year. If you don’t, the season’s not quite complete. Obviously, this game is always big on our calendar, and we’re always prioritizing them every single year."

