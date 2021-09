Newsstand: Michigan Basketball's Latest 2023 Offer

Michigan basketball extended an offer to 2023 five-star wing Mackenzie Mgbako .

Embed content not available

Michigan football continues to pump out creative content, this time revealing second-year freshman running back Blake Corum 's pregame playlist.

Embed content not available

The crew of the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford made a stop by Schembechler Hall Friday.

Embed content not available

No. 1-ranked Michigan field hockey notched a 6-1 rivalry win over Michigan State to improve to 7-0.

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

— Rivals250 WR Malik Elzy on Jim Harbaugh texting him

“I think that shows that I have talent and that my dreams are coming true. It was amazing to hear from him. I’m really blessed.”

