Newsstand: Michigan Football Getting Biblical With Its Motivation

Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss wore a 'Chase The Lion' shirt to his press conference Wednesday, which begged for an explanation. Weiss revealed that the phrase is biblical, and refers to 2 Samuel 23:20-21, which says, "Benaiah chased a lion down into a pit. Then, despite the snow and slippery ground, he caught the lion and killed it."

Weiss says there are parallels between the passage and Michigan football's goals this season. Take a look at the clip below: