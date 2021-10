Newsstand: Michigan Players Talk Road Game Mindset

Embed content not available

As noted in the video above, Michigan has to stay strong together, something they've done a good job at so far.

Embed content not available

It was 72 degrees and sunny at the University of Michigan Thursday as September concluded.

Embed content not available

Michigan women's soccer gutted out a 2-1 win over Purdue Thursday.

Embed content not available

"He has 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in four games, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. He looks outstanding so far."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,

@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook