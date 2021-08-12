Nine Michigan Wolverines Land On Senior Bowl Watch List
Nine Michigan Wolverines football players landed on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List, which was released Thursday afternoon.
Michigan's representatives on the watch list are: Linebacker Michael Barrett, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, running back Hassan Haskins, safety Brad Hawkins, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Josh Ross, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis and defensive tackle Julius Welschof.
It's important to note that all of the above players, with the exception of Hawkins, have the ability to return for at least one more season, due to the NCAA deeming the 2020 campaign a free year of eligibility.
Barrett finished third on the team with 44 tackles last season, and has now switched from viper to inside linebacker this year.
Bell was the leader in receiving yards for a second straight season in 2020, hauling in 26 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown.
Haskins led the Wolverines in rushing last season with 375 yards and six touchdowns on 61 carries and — following the departure of Zach Charbonnet to UCLA — is set to be the feature back this coming season under the tutelage of new position coach and Michigan legend Mike Hart.
Hawkins finished last season third on the squad with 39 tackles, and is set to be the starter at strong safety for the third straight year, after returning for his extra season of eligibility.
Hutchinson registered 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles in 2019, before missing the majority of last season due to a leg injury.
Stueber is a versatile and important piece on Michigan's offensive line, with head coach Jim Harbaugh having a lock to start somewhere, as he has experience at both right tackle and right guard.
Ross, who led the club in tackles last season has a big opportunity to take off this season, with Michigan implementing a new system under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald.
Vastardis started four games last season, before an injury cut his campaign short. He's battling to retain his starting job during fall camp.
Welschof lays the five-technique at 6-foot-6, 288 pounds. He has notched just six tackles and a half sack in his career, but appears to be higher on the depth chart than he ever has been in the past. In addition, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman recently named him as the No. 33 biggest 'freak' in college football.
The Reese's Senior Bowl has had 106 total players and 36 selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 106 figure represents 41 percent of the total draft. This year's game will be held February 5, 2022 and broadcast live on NFL Network.
This past spring, five former Michigan players — long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Chris Evans, fullback Ben Mason and cornerback Ambry Thomas — participated in the Senior Bowl. All five were NFL Draft picks in April.
