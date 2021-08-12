Nine Michigan Wolverines Land On Senior Bowl Watch List

It's important to note that all of the above players, with the exception of Hawkins, have the ability to return for at least one more season, due to the NCAA deeming the 2020 campaign a free year of eligibility.

Nine Michigan Wolverines football players landed on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List, which was released Thursday afternoon.

Barrett finished third on the team with 44 tackles last season, and has now switched from viper to inside linebacker this year.

Bell was the leader in receiving yards for a second straight season in 2020, hauling in 26 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown.

Haskins led the Wolverines in rushing last season with 375 yards and six touchdowns on 61 carries and — following the departure of Zach Charbonnet to UCLA — is set to be the feature back this coming season under the tutelage of new position coach and Michigan legend Mike Hart.

Hawkins finished last season third on the squad with 39 tackles, and is set to be the starter at strong safety for the third straight year, after returning for his extra season of eligibility.

Hutchinson registered 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles in 2019, before missing the majority of last season due to a leg injury.