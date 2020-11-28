Penn State, which was 0-5 coming in, notched a 27-17 victory over the Michigan Wolverines at The Big House. Needless to say, Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin was pleased with his team for grabbing its first win of the season. He also understands just how hard it has been for PSU to come out on top at Michigan Stadium, where the program hadn't won since 2009 coming in. "First of all, like always, I want to give Michigan a bunch of credit," Franklin said postgame. "I’ve got a lot of respect for this program, for this university — it’s got tremendous history and tradition. And that was a battle of two very, very respected programs in a very unique and challenging and weird year. "This is our first win at Michigan since 2009. This has been a hard place for a lot of teams for a long time. 2009 — a long time." RELATED: Five Best Players Of The Game RELATED: VIDEOS: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Talk Loss

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and Penn State's James Franklin are 3-3 head to head. (AP Images)

PSU had turned the ball over 13 times through its first five games, but didn't give it away against a Wolverines defense that had only notched three takeaways entering the game. "I think the biggest thing was obviously no turnovers," Franklin said. "That’s been the issue that we’ve been battling and working through all year long. Field position battle, I’m actually surprised we won that with the two kicks out of bounds on the kickoff. But we won that one as well." U-M was torched on the ground — which has become a theme this season — with PSU rushing for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries (5.1 yards per rush). Even more impressive is the fact that the Nittany Lions were running players that were buried on the depth chart heading into the season, but due to injuries had to step in. True freshman Keyvone Lee ran it 22 times for 134 yards and a score, while fellow freshman Caziah Holmes had 10 carries for 34 yards. "That was our fourth and fifth running back, and I don’t mean that in a negative way," Franklin explained. "We have one of the most respected running back rooms in the country. And to be in this situation where we’ve got two true freshmen carrying the full load and to see them do it. [Holmes is] 230 pounds, he breaks tackles and he falls forward. And Keyvone did some nice things as well. "For me to sit here and say that I saw that and knew that [they would perform at this level] — we thought they were both talented kids, but you don’t get a whole lot of reps when you’re fourth and fifth on the depth chart. And that’s without spring ball and a traditional training camp. It’s great to see and I’m proud of them, but we’ve got a lot of room for improvement."