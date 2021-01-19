Report: Michigan To Hire Cowboys DBs Coach Maurice Linguist As Co-D.C.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is continuing to make moves when it comes to his assistant coaching staff. Reports surfaced that Michigan would hire Maryland special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach George Helow as the safeties coach surfaced Monday, and now it appears another hire is on the horizon as well.
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel is reporting that Dallas Cowboys' secondary coach Maurice Linguist will soon become Michigan's new co-defensive coordinator while also likely guiding the cornerbacks.
Should the move come to fruition, Linguist would work with new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the former linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald's hiring was made official Sunday afternoon.
Sources: Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Maurice "Mo" Linguist expected to go to Michigan as the co-defensive coordinator. The Dallas native has worked at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State. He was involved in the South Alabama HC job this year.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2021
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football's Luiji Vilain Enters The Transfer Portal
RELATED: Michigan Football Welcomes 11 Early Enrollees To Campus
36 years old and a native of Mesquite, Texas, Linguist worked in Dallas for one season. Linguist began coaching in 2007 as a Baylor graduate assistant/safeties coach following his playing days for the program, before serving as Valdosta State's defensive backs coach/special teams coach.
He spent 2009-2017 as the defensive backs coach at James Madison, Buffalo, Iowa State and Mississippi State, before being coaching d-backs at Texas A&M from 2018-19. He was promoted to be assistant head coach at Minnesota following the 2017 season, but he left to A&M before actually serving in that role.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook