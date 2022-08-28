STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall. READ: Stock Report: Defense READ: Michigan Football: 2022 best guess depth chart heading into season-opener Fall camp is over and we are heading into week 1 prep. Let's take a look at player's stock as the season begins.

QUARTERBACKS Stock Player 1 Cade McNamara/JJ McCarthy 2 Davis Warren 3 Alex Orji

STOCK UP: As long expected the battle between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will roll into the regular season, but maybe no one expected it to go like this. READ: Jim Harbaugh reveals plan for starting quarterback for first two games

READ: Jim Harbaugh discusses areas he evaluated his starting quarterback decision Harbaugh is going to take advantage of this nonconference schedule and give each QB a fair chance to win the job. Cade has had an excellent offseason, on and off the practice field. For McCarthy to still be right there after his offseason rehabbing his shoulder injury says a lot. The quote that stuck out to me from Harbaugh is, "...then after week two we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup." There has been a lot of talk of Michigan keeping its two QB system throughout the season. Both will still play for many reasons, but with this arrangement and Harbaugh's quote, it feels like Michigan is looking to avoid a season-long debate and settle on a starter.

RUNNING BACKS Stock Player 1 Blake Corum 2 Donovan Edwards 3 CJ Stokes 4 Tavierre Dunlap

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have had strong camps and are now ready to lead this Wolverine backfield. Both players have home run abilities with Edwards a real threat lined up as a receiver. It will be interesting to watch how Michigan utilizes the two, but behind that O-line, we could be looking at the best duo in the country. STOCK UP: CJ Stokes is another underrated freshman in the 2022 class and after a strong camp Jim Harbaugh says Stokes is already RB3. Stokes is a speedster but after adding 26 pounds since his senior season he has shown the ability to be a "bruiser" as well. Stokes could have a similar role to Edwards last season. Tavierre Dunlap, Kalel Mullings, and Leon Franklin are still in the picture with Michigan likely to still run the ball often. The Wolverines may look to find their short yardage back from the top of the depth chart, but this group will still get opportunities. Mullings's role at LB has risen so he may not be a factor here as the season gets rolling.

WIDE RECEIVERS Stock Player 1 Cornelius Johnson 2 Ronnie Bell 3 Andrel Anthony 4 Roman Wilson 5 AJ Henning 6 Peyton O'Leary 7 Darrius Clemons 8 Cristian Dixon 9 Tyler Morris, Amorion Walker

TIGHT END Stock Player 1 Erick All 2 Luke Schoonmaker 3 Joel Honigford 4 Carter Selzer 5 Louis Hansen/Matthew Hibner/Colston Loveland

OFFENSIVE LINE Stock Player 1 Olu Oluwatimi 2 Zak Zinter 3 Ryan Hayes 4 Trevor Keegan 5 Trente Jones 6 Karsen Barnhart 7 Jeffrey Persi