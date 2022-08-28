Stock Report: Offense Season Start
STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.
READ: Stock Report: Defense
READ: Michigan Football: 2022 best guess depth chart heading into season-opener
Fall camp is over and we are heading into week 1 prep. Let's take a look at player's stock as the season begins.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Cade McNamara/JJ McCarthy
|
2
|
Davis Warren
|
3
|
Alex Orji
STOCK UP: As long expected the battle between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will roll into the regular season, but maybe no one expected it to go like this.
READ: Jim Harbaugh reveals plan for starting quarterback for first two games
READ: Jim Harbaugh discusses areas he evaluated his starting quarterback decision
Harbaugh is going to take advantage of this nonconference schedule and give each QB a fair chance to win the job. Cade has had an excellent offseason, on and off the practice field. For McCarthy to still be right there after his offseason rehabbing his shoulder injury says a lot. The quote that stuck out to me from Harbaugh is, "...then after week two we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup."
There has been a lot of talk of Michigan keeping its two QB system throughout the season. Both will still play for many reasons, but with this arrangement and Harbaugh's quote, it feels like Michigan is looking to avoid a season-long debate and settle on a starter.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Blake Corum
|
2
|
Donovan Edwards
|
3
|
CJ Stokes
|
4
|
Tavierre Dunlap
Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have had strong camps and are now ready to lead this Wolverine backfield. Both players have home run abilities with Edwards a real threat lined up as a receiver. It will be interesting to watch how Michigan utilizes the two, but behind that O-line, we could be looking at the best duo in the country.
STOCK UP: CJ Stokes is another underrated freshman in the 2022 class and after a strong camp Jim Harbaugh says Stokes is already RB3. Stokes is a speedster but after adding 26 pounds since his senior season he has shown the ability to be a "bruiser" as well. Stokes could have a similar role to Edwards last season.
Tavierre Dunlap, Kalel Mullings, and Leon Franklin are still in the picture with Michigan likely to still run the ball often. The Wolverines may look to find their short yardage back from the top of the depth chart, but this group will still get opportunities. Mullings's role at LB has risen so he may not be a factor here as the season gets rolling.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Cornelius Johnson
|
2
|
Ronnie Bell
|
3
|
Andrel Anthony
|
4
|
Roman Wilson
|
5
|
AJ Henning
|
6
|
Peyton O'Leary
|
7
|
Darrius Clemons
|
8
|
Cristian Dixon
|
9
|
Tyler Morris, Amorion Walker
We've known the top 5 for a while. Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell, Roman Wilson, Andrel Anthony, and AJ Henning. I continue to have CJ over Bell and Anthony over Wilson, but there is a good chance both of those could flip once the season begins. As Harbaugh said, they are all #1 receivers so we'll have to see what happens when real games begin.
STOCK UP: Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris, and Amorion Walker are the freak show WR class that have not disappointed this fall. Clemons is the leader right now and will be impossible to keep off the field, but all three could show flashes in 2022. It's scary to think about what this group is going to accomplish while in Ann Arbor.
The big riser in this group is Peyton O'Leary. If you have been following along with Henschke's intel in The Den, you are not surprised to see the former lacrosse player rise. Harbaugh says the walk-on is now the backup X receiver behind Cornelius Johnson. That's a huge role and impressive climb from O'Leary in a crowded and talented wide receiver room.
READ: Everything Jim Harbaugh said about the depth chart on In the Trenches
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Erick All
|
2
|
Luke Schoonmaker
|
3
|
Joel Honigford
|
4
|
Carter Selzer
|
5
|
Louis Hansen/Matthew Hibner/Colston Loveland
We know what the potential of this group is at the top with Mackey Award Watch List members, captain Erick All and touchdown leader Luke Schoonmaker. Both had fantastic camps and will give whoever the quarterback is another set of weapons to go with its loaded WR room and top end running backs.
Read: Mackey Award Watch List names two Wolverines
Joel Honigford, Carter Selzer, Louis Hansen and Matt Hibner are dkgsy vucccw2bh 5frv b25f4 53fc54mj
STOCK UP: Colston Loveland has been impressive since the spring and despite being in a very deep tight end room is likely to see action this fall. Loveland is one of the better receiving tight ends I have seen and I won't be shocked if Michigan finds a way to sneak him on the field for a big play against an unsuspecting defense.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
2
|
Zak Zinter
|
3
|
Ryan Hayes
|
4
|
Trevor Keegan
|
5
|
Trente Jones
|
6
|
Karsen Barnhart
|
7
|
Jeffrey Persi
There simply isn't much to add here.
We know the starters Olu Oluwatimi, Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Ryan Hayes, and Trente Jones. Karsen Barnhart is not a backup because of poor performance and will not only play a lot in 6OL sets but is likely to be the first man off the bench in almost every scenario. I still expect the guards to take a big step this year and am very high on Jones, considering again, he won this job outright and not by default over Barnhart.
STOCK UP: It seems crazy to say the likely top center in the country has his stock rising but here I am saying it. Olu has somehow exceeded expectations on the field and as a leader. He truly is a perfect fit for this offense and scheme. Word out of camp is Olu is a "genius" and has not only mastered the playbook but is already making all the right calls for the line. Big-time season is incoming for the Rimington Award finalist.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram