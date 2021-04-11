The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 11
Tweets of the day
April 10, 2021
Michigan's Chaundee Brown will sign with an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft, per his Twitter page.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2021
Photo Gallery— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 10, 2021
📷 from today's final spring practice and scrimmagehttps://t.co/I0eJhI4n71#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/5pQNhiREQM
A Color Rush of Maize and Blue!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 10, 2021
Blue 22, Maize 10#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/MOLUHDOTZ2
You rocking with the Maize or the Blue?!!#GoBlue 〽️ #Bighouse pic.twitter.com/O81Wv10x3g— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) April 10, 2021
Beautiful day for a Spring game in the BIG HOUSE #GoBlue 〽️#bighouse pic.twitter.com/cfBLh257SF— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) April 10, 2021
BIG 🏡 ENERGY! #GoBlue 〽️ #YKTV pic.twitter.com/V6QZ3hOdMe— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) April 10, 2021
#NationalSiblingsDay pic.twitter.com/QyyPDEeqTw— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 10, 2021
Spring game was great 💙💛— Andre Seldon Jr (@AndreSeldonjr) April 10, 2021
Remembering when Steve Smith was a dual-threat QB and scored the only touchdown of the 1984 Sugar Bowl. He was under appreciated and, according to Coach Jerry Hanlon, somewhat underutilized.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) April 10, 2021
Smitty was IT!👍👍https://t.co/PmbhGWoVGL
Great day at the ballpark! #GoBlue #Michigan #BeatOhioState #B1GBaseball pic.twitter.com/xnu6sn8MsS— Andrew Woolley (@AWoolley42) April 10, 2021
Today's starting lineup 🆚 Ohio State— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 10, 2021
📍Ray Fisher Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
⌚️ Noon
📺 Big Ten Network+
💻 https://t.co/7IN6dZ9FHh
📊 https://t.co/AwYnw6LLEx#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/b8dh6ZS5Lj
Let’s #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HafvDOiRuC— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 10, 2021
BROADCAST now live: Tune in as @umichbaseball takes on @OhioStateBASE at Ray Fischer Stadium for game 2 of the weekend rivalry series.— WCBN Sports Radio (@wcbnsports) April 10, 2021
〽️: Michigan vs. Ohio State
⏰: Noon EDT
🗣: @dcadamb, Zach Corsun
📻: https://t.co/YVhNYSjK2m pic.twitter.com/n19qIbgeGd
Friday’s web gem, compliments of Benjamin Sems @benjer6 & Riley Bertram @Riley_Bertram12 #GoBlue #NCAABaseball #d1top10 pic.twitter.com/xzWyd0cb31— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 10, 2021
Leaders and Best! #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/vyD5gGBAau— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) April 10, 2021
PFF's Draft RB Rankings 😤 pic.twitter.com/nHLn4NrG68— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 10, 2021
Luce is loose! #ProBlue https://t.co/4cKvfkl0t0— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 10, 2021
Hail on three. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NxbrLyzNfY— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) April 10, 2021
From Friday’s NCAA Awards Show:— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 10, 2021
Cam York - First-Team All-American!
Read >> https://t.co/NF5oT63Mm6
Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year recipient is Thomas Bordeleau!
Read >> https://t.co/ERVKAZgjYM#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/Ubj2Zmmxi3
It's a great day for @B1GSoccer!— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) April 10, 2021
🆚 Michigan State
📍 Ann Arbor
⌚️ 2 PM
📺 Big Ten Network
💻 https://t.co/fNaCTNo4bi
📊 https://t.co/S7KrAB4Cxp#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/WTprDT6BFE
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: 'That's how it's Supposed to Look at Michigan,' Gattis Says of RB Room
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football, Spring Game Notes, Part 1: QB Play, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football, Spring Game Recap, Part II: Defense Standouts, big Plays and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown Makes Departure Official
• Brock Heilig, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Breaking Down Chaundee Brown's Departure
