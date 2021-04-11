 The Michigan Wolverines football's spring game was held yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 11

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It's important to thank each and every coach who believed in me, all my teammates/brothers as well as the staff at Michigan for welcoming me into the fold and being a part of something special. My experience has truly been a dream come true.”
— Michigan senior guard Chaundee Brown
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: 'That's how it's Supposed to Look at Michigan,' Gattis Says of RB Room

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football, Spring Game Notes, Part 1: QB Play, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football, Spring Game Recap, Part II: Defense Standouts, big Plays and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown Makes Departure Official

• Brock Heilig, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Breaking Down Chaundee Brown's Departure

{{ article.author_name }}