 The Michigan Wolverines' women's gymnastics team won the national title yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-18 06:00:00 -0500') }} other sports

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Northwestern

Sport: Women's Lacrosse

When: 12:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It’s GREAT to be a Wolverine!! Today, we joined an exclusive club, becoming just the seventh team to ever win a NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championship!"
— The Michigan Women's Gymnastics Twitter account
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Roundtable: How Many Games Football Will win, Biggest Spring Developments

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Complete Breakdown of Michigan's 2021 Roster Situation

• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Five key Official June Visitors

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — April 17

• Jon Rothstein, CollegeHoopsToday.com: Rothstein 45: Early Edition for 21-22

{{ article.author_name }}