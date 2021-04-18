The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 18
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Northwestern
Sport: Women's Lacrosse
When: 12:30 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
It’s GREAT to be a Wolverine!!— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021
Today, we joined an exclusive club, becoming just the seventh team to ever win a NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championship!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/18LNuVrWZU
Hail to the victors!#VictorsValiant #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EfSoowCYDB— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021
Let the confetti fall ... we are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! 🏆#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/rYOOvzuiWc— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021
Our score of 198.2500 is the THIRD-HIGHEST winning team score in championship history!!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/a6ABRYetM1— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021
.@UMichWGym wins a thrilling @NCAA @gymnastics championship final that came down to the final routine.— Olympics (@Olympics) April 17, 2021
Abby Heiskell's 9.925 performance on the beam, pushed the Wolverines ahead of the University of Oklahoma. Utah was third, followed by Florida.https://t.co/JnSJMwCYiW
Our reaction to @UMichWGym winning that 🏆🏆🏆!#GoBlue〽️ | #NCAAMGym pic.twitter.com/3PjTg8JGUJ— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) April 17, 2021
This aged extremely nicely. https://t.co/SlckraYIN2— Olivia Karas (@lil_livkay) April 17, 2021
Congrats to @bplocki & @JimPlocki!!!!! #gOblue #CHAMPIONS— Steve Casula (@Coach_Casula) April 17, 2021
Everything we have worked for comes down to TODAY!— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021
🆚: NCAA Finals
📍: Fort Worth, Texas
🏟: Dickies Arena
🕞: 3:30 p.m. ET
📊: https://t.co/THSVc9jf1d
📺: https://t.co/qBdV3zeUy6#FiredUp #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/YP87pJLXJS
THE VICTORS! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o0hSnUUgMI— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) April 17, 2021
A peaceful place to cast a line.— Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) April 17, 2021
📸: Instagram fan garybalduc #PureMichigan #VisitDetroit #DepicttheD @visitdetroit pic.twitter.com/MdbeaGM9vV
A chilly morning isn’t stopping Bob! Let’s #GoBlue 〽️ #BigHouse5K https://t.co/p0jsH0jqwg— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 17, 2021
I had the chance to run my first ever Michigan BigHouse 5k today! Even though there was no “Big House” I still ran a solid 20:30 and proud of the work I have put in this “offseason.” #BigHouse5K #GoBlue @UMichAthletics pic.twitter.com/f4vlvL6ATP— Owen Hoehn (@owen_quan) April 17, 2021
Happy Birthday to our Academic Advisor Ashley Korn! pic.twitter.com/EnhMZmKAq0— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 17, 2021
Michigan transfer DB Hunter Reynolds has committed to Utah State @rivalsmike @CSayf23 https://t.co/ZO6blGh4Vs— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 17, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) picks up a first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/maPgBpj0wY— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 17, 2021
Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) played all over the field tonight, racking up around 150 yards & 1 TD in St. Rita's win.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 17, 2021
Taking a methodical approach to the recruiting process and putting it on the back burner until the of the spring season. @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/6sUFPTRe6z
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Roundtable: How Many Games Football Will win, Biggest Spring Developments
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Complete Breakdown of Michigan's 2021 Roster Situation
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Five key Official June Visitors
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — April 17
• Jon Rothstein, CollegeHoopsToday.com: Rothstein 45: Early Edition for 21-22
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook