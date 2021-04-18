When: 12:30 PM ET

It’s GREAT to be a Wolverine!! Today, we joined an exclusive club, becoming just the seventh team to ever win a NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championship! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/18LNuVrWZU

Let the confetti fall ... we are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/rYOOvzuiWc

Our score of 198.2500 is the THIRD-HIGHEST winning team score in championship history!! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/a6ABRYetM1

. @UMichWGym wins a thrilling @NCAA @gymnastics championship final that came down to the final routine. Abby Heiskell's 9.925 performance on the beam, pushed the Wolverines ahead of the University of Oklahoma. Utah was third, followed by Florida. https://t.co/JnSJMwCYiW

Our reaction to @UMichWGym winning that 🏆🏆🏆! #GoBlue 〽️ | #NCAAMGym pic.twitter.com/3PjTg8JGUJ

Everything we have worked for comes down to TODAY! 🆚: NCAA Finals 📍: Fort Worth, Texas 🏟: Dickies Arena 🕞: 3:30 p.m. ET 📊: https://t.co/THSVc9jf1d 📺: https://t.co/qBdV3zeUy6 #FiredUp #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/YP87pJLXJS

I had the chance to run my first ever Michigan BigHouse 5k today! Even though there was no “Big House” I still ran a solid 20:30 and proud of the work I have put in this “offseason.” #BigHouse5K #GoBlue @UMichAthletics pic.twitter.com/f4vlvL6ATP

Happy Birthday to our Academic Advisor Ashley Korn! pic.twitter.com/EnhMZmKAq0

Michigan transfer DB Hunter Reynolds has committed to Utah State @rivalsmike @CSayf23 https://t.co/ZO6blGh4Vs

Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris ( @tylermorris2503 ) picks up a first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/maPgBpj0wY

Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown ( @ikaleb35 ) played all over the field tonight, racking up around 150 yards & 1 TD in St. Rita's win. Taking a methodical approach to the recruiting process and putting it on the back burner until the of the spring season. @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/6sUFPTRe6z

