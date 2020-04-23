News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 23

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If I were a GM, I'd be all over Josh Uche."
— Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy, praising Michigan NFL prospect Josh Uche.

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Sends NFL Draft Themed Graphics To Top Recruits

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan OL Recruiting

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy: 'If I Were A GM, I'd Be All Over Josh Uche'

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Thoughts: When Will OSU, Title Droughts End?

Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: LOOK: Reporter, Michigan alum, has rivalry moment with Ohio governor

---

