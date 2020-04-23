The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 23
Tweets of the day
Parents, athletes, coaches & sports fans - please sign this petition to SAVE college and many Olympic sports across the country. We need to be proactive to help protect the sports that deeply matter to us. https://t.co/B1aLBOsakq— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) April 22, 2020
Can you join my team to help @MottChildren Palliative Care please? You can help by donating! or by exercising every day to stay healthy! or by cheering me on!— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) April 23, 2020
Please follow the link below if you can donate and thank you everybody!
And remember GO BLUE!https://t.co/e6Bckc3qu9 pic.twitter.com/kX17wSIMRY
Here is the link that goes right to my fundraising page for Palliative Care at Mott hospital! Please retweet and thank you!— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) April 23, 2020
Your friend Larry JR!https://t.co/HryjRXSaPM
9/2/16-@UMichFootball Team Room.— If You Don’t Grind (@ifyoudontgrind) April 22, 2020
The day before MJ's honorary captain appearance for the 2016 opener vs. Hawaii.
One big time Chicago athlete from the early 90s introducing another.@CoachJim4UM brings in MJ...
At 30 seconds Coach Harbaugh implores more enthusiasm for MJ.
🐐 pic.twitter.com/nBGwa7dh1x
The poor video and audio is because MJ’s people said no cameras or videos so it was taken behind one-way glass.— J.T. Rogan (@JTERogan) April 22, 2020
MJ’s people, and the Pope’s people, tried to tell @DavidTurnley no photos.
A legendary war photographer doesn’t take no for an answer.
🐐 📷 🐐 https://t.co/cESuRuzOCD pic.twitter.com/zA4IAuSaqs
😂😂lmaoooooo https://t.co/fcZIkbPOCY— G5 Big Heem🏴☠️ (@gilesjackson__) April 22, 2020
One of the best, not just a great coach but a even greater man! Most importantly a #Crew member! The great history of Michigan WR’s! #GoBlue〽️ https://t.co/8GIuG7Slgg— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 22, 2020
April 22, 2020
#OTD in 2001 Elise Ray won the NCAA All Around Title, becoming the first @umichwgym athlete to do so. Congrats! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dPenqUF2oQ— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) April 22, 2020
April 22, 2020
🔥 what y’all think ? @JermainCrowell pic.twitter.com/SJAHz6A4PA— 4 💫 (@jamaribuddin) April 23, 2020
.@_OverCees shares the emotions of finally making it to #NFLDraft week, his experience at the Combine and seeing his 40 broadcast on his phone.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 22, 2020
Cesar on what it would be like to hear his named called tomorrow. 👇
PODCAST » https://t.co/Su38bJW4QK#GoBlue | @JonJansen77 pic.twitter.com/4eGs55LSRC
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 22, 2020
In honor of that, U-M dedicated the 2019-20 academic year to explore the impact we’re currently making on sustainability and how we can rise to the challenge of creating a better future for our planet. https://t.co/ArT1lTEKxk pic.twitter.com/jsjVe3lYxr
Have know for a long time! One of the best defensive minds, recruiter and people I know! Glad he is apart of this incredible staff! #GoBlue🔵 https://t.co/fAjxH6titu— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 22, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Sends NFL Draft Themed Graphics To Top Recruits
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan OL Recruiting
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy: 'If I Were A GM, I'd Be All Over Josh Uche'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Thoughts: When Will OSU, Title Droughts End?
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: LOOK: Reporter, Michigan alum, has rivalry moment with Ohio governor
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook