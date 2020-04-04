The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 4
Tweets of the day
Must-listen episode of In the Trenches with @JonJansen77 and @BrianBoesch.@terrymills_ takes fans through the entirety of that magical NCAA Tournament run on the 31st anniversary National Championship in 1989.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 3, 2020
Listen: https://t.co/erod8ItAaU#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/XKQs8qh6Q2
Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan〽️🔵#GoBlue @FBCoachDBrown @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @CoachVoulgaris pic.twitter.com/QBd726auVw— Casey Phinney (@caseyphinney) April 3, 2020
Not the way to go out...but I’ll never forget all the memories basketball gave me.— Kyle Stump (@k_stump32) April 3, 2020
Oh hey, @lbg_nico7!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 3, 2020
Q: What play would you open the door to from 2019? 👇 pic.twitter.com/b2eUhlkIpA
🗣 SACK BY @KwityPaye_19 pic.twitter.com/pQOgOXYGeM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 3, 2020
During this time, we're offering all premium Michigan football, basketball and recruiting content for FREE for 60 days.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 4, 2020
Try us out: https://t.co/yKrnZYKcAo pic.twitter.com/VemsotlqNe
New Michigan commit Casey Phinney also made some plays at RB when I saw him live in the fall. #GoBlue https://t.co/1Csd1qE39T— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 3, 2020
Welco〽️e! Go Blue! https://t.co/SasIv1jZVH— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) April 3, 2020
Noticing in the transfer portal that there are some interesting names still looking for somewhere new:— Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewNFLDraft) April 3, 2020
QBs
- Jarren Williams
- Jett Duffey
- Re-al Mitchell
RBs
- Ricky Slade
WRs
- Tarik Black
#ThoseWhoStayHOME 〽️ pic.twitter.com/fCiC8O00PG— joe beauchamp (@joebeauchamp10) April 3, 2020
The 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣 turnaround jumper! #WizSixers | @moritz_weasley pic.twitter.com/wAN2BAw7CC— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 3, 2020
The grind doesn’t stop! @CoachNua @AllenTrieu @JoshHelmholdt @BriceMarich pic.twitter.com/5O9z2Zp405— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) April 4, 2020
𝙏𝙤𝙥 7....— 𝒦𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@KalenKing21_) April 3, 2020
Committing April 10th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cJ6zMsbaFv
U-M graduate programs are a consistent presence in the top 15 in the new @usnews graduate school rankings.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 3, 2020
Learn more: https://t.co/IanZVfHJ3O pic.twitter.com/8qSIPwvb7C
#BREAKING: MHSAA cancels remainder of 2019-20 Winter and Spring sports seasons. This is the first school year to not see MHSAA Finals played in multiple sports since 1942-43. Here is part of MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl’s statement: pic.twitter.com/4MRTBIKunZ— Alex Sims (@WLNSAlexSims) April 3, 2020
#OTD, in 2009: @UMichGym won their #B1G title. #GoBlue | #TimeMachine 〽️ pic.twitter.com/QTDHIySfI9— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 3, 2020
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan 🔵🟡 @JayHarbaugh @Rivals @247Sports @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/88OkyVrAnt— Terrance (@mTerrance122) April 3, 2020
We want to highlight some of the courageous and heroic work our alums in the medical field are doing in the fight with the Coronavirus. Here’s a message from Ashley Cohagen (‘13). #GoBlue #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/3tfelL71I3— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) April 3, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines add Another 2021 Pledge, Casey Phinney
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Talking Donovan Edwards, Harbaugh and the U-M/OSU Rivalry
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Into top 10 in National Recruiting Rankings
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Casey Phinney Means for Michigan
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Four-Star LB Jamari Buddin Names a top 7
