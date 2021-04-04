 On yesterday's date in 2007, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program hired John Beilein.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 4

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Johns Hopkins

Sport: Men's Lacrosse

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

“Another significant @umichbball moment that occurred #OTD, this one in 2007: @JohnBeilein was introduced.”
— The Michigan on BTN Twitter account, recalling how John Beilein was hired on yesterday's date in 2007

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Caleb Houstan's 16 Leads Montverde to Title

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Early Enrollee Donovan Edwards Turning Heads at Michigan Spring Practices

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Coaches Seldom hit the Ground Running the way Juwan Howard has

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan DB Pledge Kody Jones on Commitment Status, Upcoming Visits

• Kurt Svoboda, MGoBlue: Mazur, Michigan Overpower Northwestern Late in Series Opener

{{ article.author_name }}