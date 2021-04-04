The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 4
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Johns Hopkins
Sport: Men's Lacrosse
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
〽#OTD in 1989, @umichbball won its first national 🏆. pic.twitter.com/mCQkY5IFPp— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 3, 2021
Another significant @umichbball moment that occurred #OTD, this one in 2007: @JohnBeilein was introduced. https://t.co/qdWDF3al0f pic.twitter.com/BTlYB32O8H— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 3, 2021
HBD, @DerrickWalton10! 🎂🎁🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 3, 2021
We hope the former @umichbball star has a great next 365. pic.twitter.com/ffu1OtBJqd
Derricks performance that memorable weekend was so clutch. One of the best performances I have ever witnessed. MVP #goblue https://t.co/pnJAow9IYM— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) April 3, 2021
.@umichbball signee Caleb Houstan had the game-winning tip-in last night to send @MVABasketball to the national championship game!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/78iDOEQgKJ— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 3, 2021
Bo, meet Bo. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nJUryXJGD8— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) April 3, 2021
The Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/33kXiZ5NGg— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 3, 2021
〽️⚾ @umichbaseball stays hot with a win over Northwestern. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dVigUsTtKI— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) April 3, 2021
Day 1 of the College Park Pod!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 3, 2021
🆚 Northwestern
📍Smith Stadium (College Park, Md.)
⌚️ 4 PM
📺 Big Ten Network+
💻 https://t.co/7IN6dZ9FHh
📊 https://t.co/AwYnw6LLEx#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/2O4PT1MXut
🔊📈— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 3, 2021
▶
🔁 pic.twitter.com/AT8OZmudqk
Second that!!! https://t.co/DgZAMi822j— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 3, 2021
Stop by @StIgnace and take in the sights! Between Castle Rock and the Whitefish Point Light Station, there’s always something to do! ⛵🏞️— West Michigan (@WestMichTourist) April 3, 2021
Find more beauty in West Michigan at https://t.co/daBlxr5ant#WestMichigan #PureMichigan pic.twitter.com/shGecxe50Y
On @hockeynight, Sens coach DJ Smith picked out Oxford native, @umichhockey alum Josh Norris of all the young players that has really impressed and taken advantage of his opportunity. Cited the difficulty of playing center against the best in the world.— Stefan Kubus (@StefanKubus) April 3, 2021
Griffin Luce - first goal in the A! #ProBlue https://t.co/xiFehtkq6n— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 3, 2021
Go inside the new Ford Motor Company Robotics Building on U-M's North Campus, a world-class complex and the new home of @UMRobotics. https://t.co/7R8EBee0vX— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 3, 2021
She’s not done!@nazhillmon earns a spot on the prestigious @WBCA1981 Coaches’ All-America team, the first Wolverine in program history to receive the honor. #goblue pic.twitter.com/Z4jBsSkROa— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) April 3, 2021
Two rotations done!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/XSimrt6gz6— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 3, 2021
IT'S REGIONAL FINAL DAY!!— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 3, 2021
🆚: NCAA Regional Finals
📍: Morgantown, West Virginia
🏟: WVU Coliseum
🕖: 7 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/VopLaC3tib
📺 (ESPN3): https://t.co/34CH8bfmc3#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WAh2y0ZaUo
Coon wins the first bout with a 10-1 tech over Schultz. Gave up passivity point but no turns, then used a bodylock for a takedown and earned a caution to end it early. One win away. #WrestlingTrials21— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) April 4, 2021
Coon leads, 6-0, after the first period. Gets a passivity call and two guts off of it. Schultz challenged and lost for an extra point. #WrestlingTrials21— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) April 4, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Caleb Houstan's 16 Leads Montverde to Title
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Early Enrollee Donovan Edwards Turning Heads at Michigan Spring Practices
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Coaches Seldom hit the Ground Running the way Juwan Howard has
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan DB Pledge Kody Jones on Commitment Status, Upcoming Visits
• Kurt Svoboda, MGoBlue: Mazur, Michigan Overpower Northwestern Late in Series Opener
---
