The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 8

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day 

Quote of the day

"I’m always going to be interested in Michigan. That’s my dream school. They are always going to be around No. 1 for me. When all this is done, Michigan is the first place I’m going”
— 2022 five-star DB Domani Jackson
Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star DB Domani Jackson Talks Call With Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On DeJulius, Christopher And Isaiah Todd

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Draft News & Notes: Praise For Hill, Ruiz Receives Highest Projection Yet

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: David DeJulius Draws Immediate Interest From Several Schools

Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Ranking the Contenders: Rocco Spindler

