The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 8
Tweets of the day
Sebastiano received his first college offer from @UMichFootball after a video chat/virtual workout with cousin @ThomasFidone & coaches @CoachJim4UM & @Coach_SMoore setting the record for the youngest player Coach has offered 😆#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/YSUq8iIOaD— Uniform Chaos (@SmashLeukemia) April 8, 2020
This is super awesome. Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh and TE coach Sherrone Moore had Thomas Fidone's cousin, Sebastiano, on the video call today. Sebastiano has childhood cancer.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 8, 2020
Michigan = Class Act. You can read about Sebastiano's story here #GoBlue. https://t.co/KD5UpJyYJV https://t.co/w0pqoKKD3f
Yesterday we were blessed to welcome our baby girl into the world ! Can’t thank the amazing & dedicated healthcare workers at #umich Von Voigtlander women’s hospital enough. They are the best, & are going above and beyond right now 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WUW3lEdnk5— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) April 7, 2020
𝗔𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 8, 2020
𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘵.#GoBlue | 〽️🏈pic.twitter.com/3Yorm839XL
The country’s best public college. #GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/fvouASpAMA— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 7, 2020
🐰 🐰 pic.twitter.com/XrSQpwnq3O— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) April 7, 2020
I appreciate the great conversation today! @CoachJim4UM @CoachNua #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LjUYmB0Li2— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) April 7, 2020
#MaketheBigHouseRockAgain https://t.co/yfOIKyTF0m— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) April 7, 2020
I mess with this heavy 👀 https://t.co/su4EPwE04m— Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) April 8, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star DB Domani Jackson Talks Call With Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On DeJulius, Christopher And Isaiah Todd
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Draft News & Notes: Praise For Hill, Ruiz Receives Highest Projection Yet
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: David DeJulius Draws Immediate Interest From Several Schools
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Ranking the Contenders: Rocco Spindler