{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 9

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Shea Patterson will lead Michigan this season.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"Wow, he is quick. He’s a really good football player"
— Ben Mason on Mike Sainristil

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: JJ McCarthy High On U-M's Board In 2021

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball, Where Things Stand - Attrition, Potential Transfers In

• Andrew Hussey, Michael Onwenu More Mature Heading Into His Final Season

• Austin Fox, Has U-M Been The Class Of The Big Ten Since The League Expanded In 2011-12?

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line

• Brandon Brown, Decent contingent from West Bloomfield swung by Michigan yesterday...

• Andrew Hussey, Early Enrollee Wide Receiver Mike Sainristil Is Catching On

• Austin Fox, Tru Wilson Has Adapted Well To His Role As The Team's Current Starting RB

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Must-Watch Video: D-Line Competition, More

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Blake Fisher Recaps U-M Visit

• Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press: Michigan State, Michigan basketball both set up to make deep 2020 run

---

