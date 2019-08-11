The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 11
Tweets of the day
This camp just feels different. #GoBlue | @T_Wilson003 pic.twitter.com/nLOzKi8xbb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 10, 2019
We are also 21 Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season. I don’t have any videos lined up for 2️⃣1️⃣, but I do have former ND Coach @CoachLouHoltz88 trying to say his name back in 1994.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 11, 2019
Enjoy & GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/5VNSXjHhdx
21 Tim Biakabutuka days away #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/5B9FUnIRKJ— Brian (@bshelton77) August 10, 2019
THREE WEEKS! #GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/AbE127lwqA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 10, 2019
There is never a dull moment when we get together for a team dinner. The laughter is always & can be contagious!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) August 10, 2019
〽️🏀 Family #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9vLG0P5nea
Had a new friend join us last night.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 10, 2019
👋 @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/q8d1D9ihws
ONLY ONE SATURDAY LEFT WITHOUT COLLEGE FOOTBALL ⏰— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 10, 2019
Enjoying a nice ride with my guys— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) August 10, 2019
🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️. Getting ready to ride right into the college football season. pic.twitter.com/j1K183aDH4
Only a few Saturdays remaining where I'll get a chance to do this...train with my sons.@CollegeGameDay will be here before you know it! pic.twitter.com/5bwQJIqybl— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) August 10, 2019
'Back in school': DE Deron Irving-Bey (PS#44, Michigan transfer) re-enrolls in classes at Central Michigan, returns to practice after academic dismissal https://t.co/G1fW6WDF7V— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) August 10, 2019
August 11, 2019 Rest in Peace William Mace - https://t.co/l2zhj9AXBi pic.twitter.com/FWuL4j0kog— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 11, 2019
Kicking down every single door that gets closed on me— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) August 11, 2019
Enjoyed a two-hour break from practice and meetings to watch @FCBarcelona and @en_sscnapoli at our home at Michigan Stadium.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 10, 2019
These guys are good! #GoBlue | #TheTEAM pic.twitter.com/4QJaAyxgIH
Taking in @en_sscnapoli v. @FCBarcelona at the Big House! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xNFSj6JdiR— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) August 10, 2019
Full Time from Ann Arbor:— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 10, 2019
Barcelona: 4
Napoli: 0 pic.twitter.com/NIXjm0eNTn
It’s always a pleasure to host world-class clubs at The Big House!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 10, 2019
Thanks for coming to Ann Arbor, @FCBarcelona and @en_sscnapoli! pic.twitter.com/wg5ton461M
Thank you to all of our sponsors and every golfer that came out and supported my charity golf tournament yesterday. We couldn’t have done it without you🙏🏿 Silverado country club thanks for hosting us and making us… https://t.co/4MHdLj3L6l— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 10, 2019
A PACK of Wolverines ALWAYS gonna eat, whether you like it or not. The amount and who is up to us not you 🗣🍽🧀😤#GoMAB #GoBlue #GoPackGo #PutCheeseOnEverything pic.twitter.com/0TBrI7Orcb— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) August 10, 2019
2019, here we come! #goblue 〽️🏐 pic.twitter.com/BhQsaX7Ij1— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 10, 2019
New unis 👀 @umichwsoccer #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KjgldzC8wf— Riley Joslin (@therileyjoslin) August 10, 2019
Best-ever?— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) August 11, 2019
Let's discuss...#TeamSam | @USAGym pic.twitter.com/5jPsTZ1Qq2
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jace Howard, Jaemyn Brakefield Working on Michigan Official Visit Dates
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Metellus Singles out Several Freshmen, Provides Update on Safety Battle
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Devin Bush Shines After Leaving With no Regret
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Hockey Announces Incoming Class
• Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports: Ten Thoughts: Bush Gets the First Laugh
