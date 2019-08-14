News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 14

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
“He [Luke Fickell] asked a question in the article: ‘What’s most important: your personal beliefs or what’s in the best interest in the kid?’ I can answer that — what’s most important is the truth. If he’s questioning what my personal beliefs are, then that’s what I believe in — being forthright, honest and telling the truth. I’m astounded he’s gotten to where he’s at by not knowing the answer to that question. He keeps trying to make it seem as if Michigan has blocked the transfer waiver, or that Michigan has somehow decided not to grant this waiver. Again, that’s not how this process works in my understanding.”
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh last night, discussing the accusation Cincinnati head man Luke Fickell made involving U-M attempting to block James Hudson's waiver to play right away in 2019 at UC.
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Updates the Offense: 'Charbonnet Coming on Like a Freight Train'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Gives Defensive Update: Ambry Thomas out With Colitis, Several Shine

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks D-Line, Zach Charbonnet, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Provides Lengthy Update on how Fall Camp has Been Going so far

• Lukas Harkins, Busting Brackets: NCAA Basketball Recruiting: Analyzing Nimari Burnett's Final Five

