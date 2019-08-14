“He [Luke Fickell] asked a question in the article: ‘What’s most important: your personal beliefs or what’s in the best interest in the kid?’ I can answer that — what’s most important is the truth. If he’s questioning what my personal beliefs are, then that’s what I believe in — being forthright, honest and telling the truth. I’m astounded he’s gotten to where he’s at by not knowing the answer to that question. He keeps trying to make it seem as if Michigan has blocked the transfer waiver, or that Michigan has somehow decided not to grant this waiver. Again, that’s not how this process works in my understanding.”

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh last night, discussing the accusation Cincinnati head man Luke Fickell made involving U-M attempting to block James Hudson's waiver to play right away in 2019 at UC.