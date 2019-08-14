The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 14
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Tweets of the day
.@SheaPatterson_1 ➡️ @lbg_nico7 😱— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
Precision pass and catch by the @UMichFootball duo at Tuesday's practice: pic.twitter.com/jUDD5naS3r
Both QB’s throwing here pic.twitter.com/Sp0Hm0lWhy— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2019
Dylan McCaffrey connecting here with frosh Cornelius Johnson pic.twitter.com/2jy6kOWuo3— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2019
McCaffrey to McKeon here pic.twitter.com/zS6J6PGeM1— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2019
Chatted with Don Brown before practice. Singled out a number of impressive young guys - as expected Daxton Hill having a good camp. Christopher Hinton, Anthony Solomon, DJ Turner also impressing Brown. pic.twitter.com/mNDazVQdvz— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2019
Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson going through LB drills pic.twitter.com/xBknTY3s0P— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2019
Andrew Steuber, battling for a starting spot at RT, getting some praise here from Ed Warriner pic.twitter.com/AK1UhmYOv1— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2019
Really like the looks of Mike Sainristil. Has had several impressive moments today.— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2019
Today is International Left-Handers Day?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 14, 2019
Well then, I give you one of the best left-handed passes ever thrown at Michigan.
Demetrius Brown to John Kolesar for THE Win in 1988.
🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/9AVInOLxnq
Amazing to see how legendary 〽️🏈 QB Benny Friedman threw the ball back in 1925. While he’s not quite as polished as @TomBrady is today you gotta remember there were no position coaches or guys like @CoachLoefflerBG back in ‘25. Ball was nothing like the NFL Wilson used today. pic.twitter.com/TDqIqRtiCQ— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 14, 2019
#GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/U4uvsAEASB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 13, 2019
After a phenomenal 24 hours of sampling Ann Arbor cuisine, we're out here at @UMichFootball practice.— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) August 13, 2019
A lot of folks (and some simulations) have them as B1G favorites... pic.twitter.com/K6CGfoW8dO
Sup, @UMichFootball. 👋— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 13, 2019
The BTN Bus is in town, and we're ready to be a-Maize-d. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZeZ6dbiHuD
How many wins do you count this season? pic.twitter.com/Lgp31RhGxX— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
.@dpeoplesjones blessed the bus. 🙏— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 14, 2019
The @UMichFootball star marked the halfway point of our BTN Bus Tour by signing the side after stop No. 7. 🖊 pic.twitter.com/8A4NWKdxh6
From Sporting News's Bill Bender's review of OVERTIME:— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 13, 2019
"The section on last year's Michigan State game will get the most attention, but the profile of Grant Newsome, who suffered a career-ending injury in 2016, is profound."
https://t.co/wr0MCt9dae
Can't argue with math...— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 13, 2019
Michigan is the best college football state in the country 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKgeh6PPMo
August 14, 2019 Rest in Peace Albert E. Herrnstein - https://t.co/UDyUnWyq9Z pic.twitter.com/1m3IxzXomw— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 14, 2019
Uber’s favorite player. Michigan’s favorite, too! https://t.co/LeIqGYWeFn— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 14, 2019
I really miss these games... pic.twitter.com/b587V3t42u— Michigan Sports Guy (@SportingNewsMI) August 13, 2019
Rookie Photo Shoot x @_iggy_braz#NBARooks #PaniniNBARookie pic.twitter.com/GkI6k4D8jO— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) August 13, 2019
#HappyLeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/IrwWHPFZE8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 13, 2019
Mason Parris will face Iran’s Amir Hossein Abbas Zare in tomorrow’s Junior World 125kg gold-medal final. Finals start at 11am ET & will be streamed live on @trackwrestling. 📷: Gabor Martin #WrestleTallinn #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/H5uTFr22Sg— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) August 13, 2019
1️⃣5️⃣ #goblue 〽️🏐 pic.twitter.com/XtRLWZhpAc— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 13, 2019
#USAmateur Update ...— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) August 14, 2019
What. A. Day!
What. A. Finish!
What. A. Rally!
After starting +8 thru 6 holes on Pinehurst No. 2, @BrentIto4 goes -3 (9 pars, 🐦🐦🐦) over final 12 holes & looks like he will safely make it to MATCH PLAY! 👀
Scoring: https://t.co/8DDGujfhXZ#GoBlue 〽️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/zXUGDKaGTs
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Updates the Offense: 'Charbonnet Coming on Like a Freight Train'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Gives Defensive Update: Ambry Thomas out With Colitis, Several Shine
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks D-Line, Zach Charbonnet, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Provides Lengthy Update on how Fall Camp has Been Going so far
• Lukas Harkins, Busting Brackets: NCAA Basketball Recruiting: Analyzing Nimari Burnett's Final Five
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook