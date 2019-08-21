"Bo wanted conflict and arguments here [on his coaching staff] and people screaming at each other. After that, it was always time to make a decision. When the coaches came out from their meetings, the players didn't know what went on behind those walls to come to a decision, but everyone played a part in it. Once you walked out the door, you were a team and you were going to sell your idea as a team."

— Jack Harbaugh, discussing Bo Schembechler on Tuesday's 'Attack Each day' podcast