The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Bo wanted conflict and arguments here [on his coaching staff] and people screaming at each other. After that, it was always time to make a decision. When the coaches came out from their meetings, the players didn't know what went on behind those walls to come to a decision, but everyone played a part in it. Once you walked out the door, you were a team and you were going to sell your idea as a team."
— Jack Harbaugh, discussing Bo Schembechler on Tuesday's 'Attack Each day' podcast
Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Bredeson, Hudson and Kemp Each Talk About Their Respective Captaincy

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Khaleke Hudson was a Lock for Captain

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: News & Views: Ed Warinner Reveals the Updated two-Deep on the Offensive Line

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Where Michigan Recruiting Targets Rank in Updated 2021 Rivals100

• Dan Lavoie, Buffalo Rumblings: Buffalo Bills Sign OT Erik Magnuson, Place Garrett McGhin on IR

{{ article.author_name }}