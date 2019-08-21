The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 21
Tweets of the day
Your 2019 Michigan Football Team Captains, as voted on by their teammates.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 21, 2019
We caught up with Ben, Carlo and Khaleke today. ⬇️ #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/IB5KDckMLs
Who doesn't like score predictions?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 20, 2019
To that point, let's see your MTSU-@UMichFootball final scores. pic.twitter.com/75posMT7Ci
We are also 11 brothers, Francis, Albert & Alvin Wistert days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 20, 2019
Enjoy this rare footage of all three brothers against OSU in 1932, Harvard in 1942 & MAC in 1947.
GO BLUE!!!🤓👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/Ehjp2W17tt
1️⃣1️⃣#GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/BIfrT54r3i— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 20, 2019
Need a booming punt?@will_hart_4 is your man.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 20, 2019
The @UMichFootball senior's so good, he's the punter on BTN's all-returning team. pic.twitter.com/uUBUFqzpLc
1 v. 1#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/1SdIe65B9X— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 20, 2019
His smile is infectious ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 21, 2019
His words are full of wisdom ...
His spirit is inspiring ...
We are so excited @coachjaysmith45 has returned HO〽️E!
Catch up with our new Director of Player Personnel & Development in @EdUofM @mgobluetv interview 📽#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/fsZjieptXs
I love the Michigan beat already. S/O to all my new followers. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 20, 2019
Officially approved for Game 1 of the season! Will be flying to Kentucky on Friday to see Frederick Douglass vs. Bryan Station. Keeping a close eye on four-star 2021 Michigan target Dekel Crowdus (@CrowdusDekel) 👀 #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 20, 2019
🎥 Getting to know new assistant coach Kris Mayotte#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TEuK0BtQ8w— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 20, 2019
The 3x @bigten champion women are getting right into the grind on day 1 of the 2019 #xcszn— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 20, 2019
Hills at the Arb #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W4D6X0v6Zi
When you realize our 2019-20 Michigan Athletics campaign kicks off on Thursday with @umichwsoccer!! #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/x5HQbMJ5xn— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 20, 2019
You don't want to miss this! $10 for a ticket and this mug when we host Notre Dame at Crisler on Sept. 22 - the 25th anniversary of the debut of @FriendsTV! Buy now: https://t.co/Sv1JaO7UzU #goblue pic.twitter.com/hhIC88Tg4s— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 20, 2019
The 2019 season is getting closer and closer...get to know more about this year's team! #goblue pic.twitter.com/Jm949Lrn1F— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 20, 2019
Jennifer Klein talks about the Women's Soccer Freshmen Class pic.twitter.com/5MAcnkA3cv— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 20, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Bredeson, Hudson and Kemp Each Talk About Their Respective Captaincy
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Khaleke Hudson was a Lock for Captain
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: News & Views: Ed Warinner Reveals the Updated two-Deep on the Offensive Line
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Where Michigan Recruiting Targets Rank in Updated 2021 Rivals100
• Dan Lavoie, Buffalo Rumblings: Buffalo Bills Sign OT Erik Magnuson, Place Garrett McGhin on IR
