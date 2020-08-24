The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 24
Tweets of the day
Ohio State has had the edge recently, but @UMichFootball still holds the top spot in all-time @bigten titles 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ystn7SxrmW— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 23, 2020
The one where there was a foul called when there wasn’t a foul. https://t.co/tiI13UebU8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 23, 2020
August 24, 2020 Happy Birthday Dennis Franklin - https://t.co/QoI0tv747q pic.twitter.com/B4FQXH4745— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 24, 2020
Top 12! pic.twitter.com/NuBzENpwI9— Hunter Sallis (@HunterSallis_) August 23, 2020
Trey Burke today for the Mavs in game 4:— Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) August 23, 2020
25 points
10-14 FG
4-5 3PT FG
W
Crossed Kawhi for a tough layup. 😤 pic.twitter.com/dpdOoWTmca
Trey Burke putting the moves on Kawhi 👀— NUMBER ONE NETS FAN ACCOUNT (@ringernba) August 23, 2020
(📼 @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/sr7WabxieE
🏀 Trey Burke (Dallas Mavericks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 23, 2020
25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL.
This guy @TreyBurke is acting like its 2013 right now.— Zack Novak (@novak3159) August 23, 2020
Tim Hardaway Jr. has at least 3 threes in each game this series matching the longest such streak in @dallasmavs postseason history, done by Jason Terry (2005), Dirk Nowitzki (2003) and Steve Nash (2002).— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 23, 2020
🏀 Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 23, 2020
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST.
We love the water and we love the Wolververines #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CeRgr0gzjh— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) August 23, 2020
Michigan picked up an absolute hammer with Patrick Brucki @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/ypfbr5L2Q2— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) August 23, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Dive Into the red-hot Start Juwan Howard's '21 Recruiting Class is off to
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: 10 Recruiting Thoughts: Real Football Returns for top Michigan Commit
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Game Highlights of Rivals100 LB Junior Colson
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Making Huge Impression on Mammoth 300-Pound DT Deone Walker
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Twelve Remain for Five-Star Hunter Sallis
