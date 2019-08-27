“My dad tells me every day he’s never lost to Ohio State — 5-0. I envy that. I have all his Big Ten championship rings in my room, so I have to look at them every time I come home. I want one more than anybody. Ohio State is always there at the end of the calendar and you can’t really forget about that — we’re coming this year.”

— Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on Monday afternoon, whose father, Chris, was a first-team All-American at Michigan in 1992.