The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 27
Tweets of the day
Michigan returns eight starters from the 2018 season on offense, including four offensive linemen from the Big Ten's only unit to feature five all-conference honorees last year.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 27, 2019
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/CBS5oPKJDf#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/911RsTr54f
We’re excited to see the product we put onto the field Saturday.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 26, 2019
⁰IT'S GAME WEEK. 😤 pic.twitter.com/On4WMHEw7u
It's game week. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1NfyByZniI— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 26, 2019
because we’re 5 days till kickoff, here’s a throwback to @JabrillPeppers taking a punt back to the CRIB.— henock (@Henockers13) August 26, 2019
(I was a little excited at the end) 😂〽️ pic.twitter.com/pyMBQV4IWn
August 27, 2019 Happy Birthday Clay Miller - https://t.co/TeUPi1lzL5 pic.twitter.com/Te9vSU5QhC— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 27, 2019
Michigan will host five-star senior Jaden Springer for an official visit on August 29th, a source told @Stockrisers. MAJOR visitor for Juwan Howard who’s absolutely killing the recruitment game since landing UM job.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) August 27, 2019
If only @Balas_Wolverine could say the same.......— Mr. Scrap (@stevebardon) August 27, 2019
The first excerpt of OVERTIME: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football is out in @ThePostGame, this one derived from Chapter 32: Hard to Beat the Cheaters. https://t.co/81wMo1A19R— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 26, 2019
Just finished this in time for Game #1 ! I’m ready to go!!!! pic.twitter.com/gJkqTKBa25— Chris Forde (@Forde_Chris1) August 26, 2019
Agree with how @CoachWannstedt ranks the B1G East entering Week 1? pic.twitter.com/tjvbQ8CwWW— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 26, 2019
TOP 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/CkRcS1qsJU— Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) August 27, 2019
Sign up for a membership to https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS and you'll receive plenty of behind-the-scenes info occurring in fall camp, 25% off your first year AND $75 in FREE adidas gear by using the code: adidas.https://t.co/42jIFlZgMg pic.twitter.com/BUGuY9FWkM— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 27, 2019
It's not too late to grab a copy of our 2019 #Michigan Football Preview Magazine!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 27, 2019
We are selling our remaining hard copies for JUST $8 with free shipping (in the U.S.), but only while supplies last!https://t.co/fGp9WZoUYY pic.twitter.com/PpATs9u9cJ
With Chad Henne suffering a fractured ankle, the Chiefs are signing former Dolphins’ QB Matt Moore, per source. He now will back up Patrick Mahomes.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2019
NEW VIDEO ⚡️— Ultra Films (@ultrafilms15) August 26, 2019
Josh Christopher “@Jaygup23” TOOK OVER THE SUMMER!! | 5-STAR GUARD HAD EVERY GYM ROCKING THIS AAU SEASON ‼️
LINK: https://t.co/6EuzPB7KcP pic.twitter.com/20sbRkkVnA
All set to go down to Miami on Friday to see key 2020 Michigan target Henry Gray (@D1bound_zay2121) #GoBlue 👀— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 26, 2019
5️⃣2️⃣ back at work.@RashanAGary | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/giUyGyglqa— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 26, 2019
Last Ride...💍🖤 pic.twitter.com/V86juCXqBu— Cornell Wheeler ¹ᵏ (@CWheeler__) August 26, 2019
I’m excited to announce that I have receive an Offer from The University of Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mD1AwLvDSz— Tobias Braun (@tobiasbraunOL) August 26, 2019
.@UMichGoMACC will help prepare you for life after basketball.@kaylayvette__ and @PSmeenge had the opportunity to meet with companies all over the Midwest as part of the Zirin Family Venture. https://t.co/venCGjWELg#goblue #MichiganMonday pic.twitter.com/wbMsmDA5BQ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 27, 2019
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh, Four U-M Players Talk MTSU on Monday of Game Week
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Gives a Thorough Rundown of Every Position Unit on the Team
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Monday Player Interviews — What we Learned: More Praise for Zach Charbonnet
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Notes: Stueber out for the Year, Thomas Working his way Back, More
• John Dixon, Arrowhead Pride: Chiefs Sign Matt Moore to Replace Quarterback Chad Henne
