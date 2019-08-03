The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 3
Tweets of the day
.@Coach_Gattis was brought to Ann Arbor to reshape our offensive attack.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 2, 2019
And he's here to impact our student-athletes. #GoBlue | #SpeedInSpace pic.twitter.com/QeyiSokFRT
Time to get started!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 2, 2019
Excited to have our Wolverines back together in preparation for the 2019 season, the 140th in school history.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DJ5BV83Sx2
Great first day of training camp for the 2019 Wolverines. Can’t wait to continue the process tomorrow as we take a step each day. #BrickbyBrick” Go Blue 〽️— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) August 3, 2019
Best helmet in the B1G?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 2, 2019
Discuss. https://t.co/FKhwacyFRU
When they ask you if you think @UMichFootball is ready for 2019... pic.twitter.com/OTQ4hH9fLk— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) August 2, 2019
This is part of the one of the best recruiting classes in the country that year.. First time ever in the legendary @SLAMonline mag. Used to dream about being in that magazine..Twenty years ago. Wow!! #goblue #TBT pic.twitter.com/jY6lB9PTAv— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 2, 2019
Michigan State’s motto this season is #ChaseTheMoment.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) August 2, 2019
Here is my favorite rendition of Chase: The Moment. pic.twitter.com/DQxd9JFnX9
I’m hyped to see how much @UMichFootball improves during fall camp! Get 1% better each day boys! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ntvAS6cCqT— Mike Martin (@GoMikeMartin) August 2, 2019
I hope every Michigan player does the same 👍🏻 https://t.co/vDvRFSNnaJ— Charlotte McKeon (@michfb84) August 3, 2019
It’s really starting to hit me, Being in the presence of these members of the @profootballhof is nostalgic!! I’m at a loss for words, I can’t believe what is happening. #humbled #blessed #hof2019 #fromquiptocanton… https://t.co/rEyPaqYDGw— Ty Law (@OfficialTyLaw) August 2, 2019
I had a great time at the 〽️ BBQ. Thanks @CoachJim4UM @CoachNua @BriceMarich pic.twitter.com/1VcmvncOa0— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) August 2, 2019
〽️OB ties @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/tKV7oxQMCt— aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) August 2, 2019
Player development isn’t always doing drills on the court. WE were blessed today by some of our “OG’s” @JustJMo @sweetlou_22 @JerodWard1 stopping through & laying down some nuggets on their personal stories of how/why they became MICHIGAN MEN #UMBrotherhood〽️ #2in #WGE 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0yU8eSbjv1— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) August 2, 2019
TOP 5 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/l17EKkbDgw— Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) August 2, 2019
Five-star forward Isaiah Todd is down to a final five: Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and North Carolina https://t.co/mbqwolZARa— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 2, 2019
Summer to Remember for Incoming Freshmen Beecher, York#GoBluehttps://t.co/Wbr4s2aLuH— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 2, 2019
A closer look at U-M's History in the Public Service initiative: https://t.co/jM8sNVntAi— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 2, 2019
(via @umichLSA) pic.twitter.com/M9ku80tDHL
4️⃣ WEEKS until it's time to spike up for the 2019 #xcszn— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 2, 2019
It kicks off Aug 30th with the Michigan Open at Hudson Mills Metropark#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ozt4Kt5HQQ
“I want to make sure that Coach Arico can trust me in the game at any point.” - @Hoopster_30 as she approaches her senior season. https://t.co/BN8Z4q4vjD #goblue pic.twitter.com/unVpu5W29f— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 2, 2019
Hydration is key. @daniellerauchy @MGoFuel #goblue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ddCEkaq1Gb— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 3, 2019
The countdown continues as we are 20 days away from the season-opener against Marshall!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 2, 2019
Get your tickets today: https://t.co/ErXlW1Cidt#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/1iCMIeBt1G
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Questions as Practice Starts Today
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Is Josh Gattis' Offense Only one Speed?
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Brenden Rice Nearing Decision
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Oak Park OC Breaks Down Makari Paige's Game Against the Pass and the run
• Ashley Bastock, Toledo Blade: Everything to Know as Michigan Football Starts Fall Camp
---
