The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

“I’m on cloud nine every day when I come to work. How open Coach [Jim] Harbaugh is with families being involved is what makes me so appreciative of this job. You don’t count the hours here — there’s not enough hours I could ever work when we’re having this much fun.”
— Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on the first day of fall camp

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Questions as Practice Starts Today

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Is Josh Gattis' Offense Only one Speed?

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Brenden Rice Nearing Decision

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Oak Park OC Breaks Down Makari Paige's Game Against the Pass and the run

• Ashley Bastock, Toledo Blade: Everything to Know as Michigan Football Starts Fall Camp

