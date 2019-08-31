News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV:

What: Middle Tennessee State @ Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 7:30 PM

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day:

Quote of the day:

“Westphalia, Mich. native Austin Fox claims to have won last year's edition of staff picks (for the record, he was the only one keeping score, so we aren't really sure). He was awarded the key to the nearby city of Fowler for his efforts, along with a case of Busch Light. ‘This is the greatest day of my life,’ he said after his brother presented him with the latter ... and we believe him.”
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas in yesterday's staff picks article, with one of his rare successful attempts at humor.

Top Headlines:

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Latest News Heading Into Tomorrow's Opener

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Middle Tennessee State

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: More Visitors for Michigan's Season Opener

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Evans Seven: Programs With big Official Visits This Weekend

