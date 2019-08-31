The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 31
Michigan on TV:
What: Middle Tennessee State @ Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 7:30 PM
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day:
Tomorrow @UMichFootball will take on @MT_FB in the Big House and open the 2019 season. @jimbrandstatter and I will break down the game Sunday morning at 10am on our first Inside Michigan Football of the season. @wxyzdetroit #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pjBfWl4MXO— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) August 31, 2019
LESS THAN TWENTY FOUR HOURS!!!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 31, 2019
ARE YOU FIRED UP YET?
🎶 by @zaydewolf#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ch9RYloiOT
We are now just 1 Anthony “The Darter” Carter day from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 30, 2019
AC was a special guest on Michigan Replay back in 1982. It looked & sounded like this:https://t.co/s4P97rJQ46
And here’s a memorable play from his 1st game as a Wolverine.
Enjoy & GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/00VSSUBPTR
24 HOURS!!! pic.twitter.com/iQGRUOoYk8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 30, 2019
Heading to The Big House tomorrow?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 30, 2019
Get all the info you need with our 2019 Michigan Stadium Guide: https://t.co/pcXNPJDrkQ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5mycCrNXQp
Tomorrow.........#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PMnSQkIbvB— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) August 30, 2019
New 〽️ school year!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 30, 2019
New @jumpman23 shoe year!
Hello Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 ... welcome to A2!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/N9fzYYvN6j
Until CFB levels the playing field and exposes and busts the dishonest programs mostly down South, which is showing no signs of doing, all we can do it control what we control. I think we need to value it immensely. https://t.co/ph5AknryKk— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 30, 2019
And, the more difficult problem is that they assume we and others also cheat along with them. Clean programs get painted with abroad brush or worse, mocked for their high ideals. https://t.co/XuQwQRsqA6— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 30, 2019
This deal ENDS TOMORROW, #Michigan fans! Hurry and sign up before it's too late 😬 https://t.co/dP59O0jrpk pic.twitter.com/lgSIocEe3a— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 30, 2019
Nobody is more of a Michigan fan this guy: pic.twitter.com/ETYOB69ThF— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) August 30, 2019
Happy #CollegeColorsDay! How are you repping the maize and blue today?— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 30, 2019
(📷: https://t.co/fhwb9Ky5dG) pic.twitter.com/IMeATTpgEr
Here’s our schedule for tomorrow’s game!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/08k4wSGur7— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) August 31, 2019
ICYMI: What exactly does new Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis bring to the table? Here is a hint: #speedinspace. https://t.co/GtAMJLOYZc pic.twitter.com/UX6pPVVeL8— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2019
The content you love to see:— Alex Kettwich (@michigan_onesie) August 31, 2019
Tom Brady (possibly?) braiding Chase Winovich’s hair pic.twitter.com/pgh1ffuTM4
Michigan commit Makari Paige (@makaripaige) calls game with this INT #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pV6gCh9Iyi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 31, 2019
Michigan commit Makari Paige (@makaripaige) now playing corner. Matched up against four-star WR Maliq Carr. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gXdSqg7PjI— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 30, 2019
Michigan commit Cornell Wheeler (@CWheeler__) lays a hit on the QB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TTezOdcDRM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 31, 2019
Michigan commit Cornell Wheeler (@CWheeler__) logs another big hit and a sack #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZdOyyNQmBP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 31, 2019
Now, Michigan commit Makari Paige (@makaripaige) delivers a lick #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0BUFs8hwJN— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 31, 2019
I can’t wait to do this in the Big House pic.twitter.com/BpqPFIonmz— 2️⃣ (@AndreSeldonjr) August 31, 2019
#FridayFeeling when you realize it's a @UMichFootball— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 30, 2019
weekend in Ann Arbor. 😁#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ge9GuNb2h7
It’s getting closer! 🤗#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EYGly5zFrE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 30, 2019
#15 @UMichVBall 🏐— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) August 30, 2019
#7 @UMichFldHockey 🏑
#24 @UMichSoccer ⚽️
#18 @UMichTrack Cross Country Men 🏃🏻
#4 @UMichTrack Cross Country Women 🏃♀️
All open their seasons today. #GOBLUE 〽️〽️〽️〽️
Students: Interested in learning about working at Camp Michigania next summer? Stop by table Q20 at Northfest on Monday at Pierpont Commons: https://t.co/FVKBuQycM2 pic.twitter.com/3aQoCfeYkg— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 30, 2019
Women's Soccer Stays Perfect with 2-0 Win Over Florida Gulf Coast. pic.twitter.com/zckTfHP1HN— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 31, 2019
Ericka VanderLende takes the Michigan Open win in her collegiate debut!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 30, 2019
She goes 16:57 FTW! #GoBlue #ShesAFreshman pic.twitter.com/q6zJ5aksur
Off and running with @UMichTrack! pic.twitter.com/3kMeAYmHI3— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 30, 2019
Strong opener for the national #4 Wolverine women at the Michigan Open— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 30, 2019
Next up: Indiana State John McNichols Invite on Sept. 21#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pM162US1JV
Isaac Harding leads the way at the Michigan Open for the second year in a row with a big group of Wolverines right behind him— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 30, 2019
Check out the top-7 results#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cJPjVGV0lu
Quote of the day:
Top Headlines:
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Latest News Heading Into Tomorrow's Opener
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Middle Tennessee State
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: More Visitors for Michigan's Season Opener
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Evans Seven: Programs With big Official Visits This Weekend
