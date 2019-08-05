"Due to some unfortunate medical findings, I will not have the opportunity to participate in this year's football season. I would like to thank Michigan and especially my family for the endless amounts of support. I will continue to pursue my education at the University. Although I don't fully understand this part of my journey, I trust in God's plan for what the future holds. Go Blue."

— Freshman wide receiver Quintel Kent, announcing he'll miss the entire 2019 season