News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 5

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Due to some unfortunate medical findings, I will not have the opportunity to participate in this year's football season. I would like to thank Michigan and especially my family for the endless amounts of support. I will continue to pursue my education at the University. Although I don't fully understand this part of my journey, I trust in God's plan for what the future holds. Go Blue."
— Freshman wide receiver Quintel Kent, announcing he'll miss the entire 2019 season

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Freshman Wideout Quintel Kent Will Miss the Entire 2019 Season

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Andrew Gentry Admits a Commitment is a Possibility on his Next Trip to U-M

• TheWolverine.com Staff: Sunday Night Chat: Discussing Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Scouting the Elite Camp's Best

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Four-Star WR Maliq Carr Sets Final Official Visits

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}