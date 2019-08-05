The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 5
Tweets of the day
August 5, 2019
Most players on 2019 watch lists, by B1G school:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 4, 2019
1. @UMichFootball, 12
2. @OhioStateFB, 10
3. @PennStateFball, 8
4-14. https://t.co/sGeHicQvZR pic.twitter.com/d9z6tOtxWt
For those who didn’t see much of the 1976 〽️🏈 season, here’s a few plays from the 1977 Rose Bowl & Rob Lytle’s TD:https://t.co/WDVffMV5BT— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 4, 2019
That was one heckuva Offense! 〽️🏈💪
Enjoy & GO BLUE!!
First of all I want to thank God🙏🏾 Secondly, I want to thank all of the schools that have recruited me. These are my final 5 schools!! @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/1yz8CT6mcw— Henry Coleman III (@hencoleman3) August 4, 2019
Top-50 forward Henry Coleman just cut his school list to a final five, schedules three official visits, he tells @Rivals https://t.co/QmP8aL4f4A pic.twitter.com/88HSq1DGpf— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 4, 2019
#MichiganDifference #GoBlue 🔥 https://t.co/wWZnflJ9O4— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) August 5, 2019
Just finished @TheWolverineMag annual football preview mag. Another treasure for Michigan fans. I've gotten them all since it debuted (1996 I think) and have kept them all over the years. Well done!— MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) August 4, 2019
#Rivals250 WR Maliq Carr has scheduled his final 3 official visits for Sept., ahead of his Oct. decision date: https://t.co/FzKsMadOnt pic.twitter.com/JN5YFbvbMo— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) August 5, 2019
August 5, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Art Valpey - https://t.co/HcUzeLYJJv pic.twitter.com/7EKGFga1l9— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 5, 2019
Love the shirt, @OfficialTyLaw!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 4, 2019
Oh, and congrats on the NFL HOF. pic.twitter.com/V6bZFj1FOp
We missed the 🐐's birthday yesterday.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 4, 2019
HBD, @TomBrady! 🎂🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/V4ZJBb6A35
.@TomBrady @Patriots admiring his 2017 MVP uniform. #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/ew79Sjv2oY— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2019
#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/3es53Tfc5G— Popular Loner…🖤 (@D1bound_zay2121) August 4, 2019
🐐 @TwentyER pic.twitter.com/eMP2MMztNL— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) August 5, 2019
‼️‼️🔥 https://t.co/3crd0EUcZe— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) August 4, 2019
This tweet aged nicely. First day tomorrow! 〽️ #GoBlue https://t.co/DmZlbSwzSF— Riley Joslin (@therileyjoslin) August 4, 2019
GO BLUE 🏀〽️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/g8AgUbOno8— Whitney Sollom (@whitneysollom) August 4, 2019
Look who is back in Ann Arbor...@nazhillmon! Had to celebrate with our gold medalist! #goblue pic.twitter.com/rpN3dQygXh— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 5, 2019
The reason I’m in no hurry for football season to start...#PureMichigan summer... pic.twitter.com/XISLszg5mB— Michigan SuperFan (@misuperfan) August 4, 2019
