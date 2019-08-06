News More News
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

“Go blue, baby. We have to win — we have to beat the Buckeyes. That’s really important.”
— New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Monday afternmoon

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Calls D-Line 'Fastest We've had'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Talks Sitting out Bowl Games, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: The Latest 2020 Offers, Making top Fives

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Reece Atteberry to Michigan

• Derick Hutchinson, WDIV ClickOnDetroit: Michigan Football Roster: Jersey Numbers Revealed for 25 Scholarship Freshmen

