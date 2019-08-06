The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 6
Tweets of the day
Will we see you there this season?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 5, 2019
GET YOUR TICKETS » https://t.co/BONNwVkKSF#GoBlue 〽️🏈 https://t.co/MTStvXjQ5q
2019 Freshman walk on class— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 5, 2019
#9 Maddox
#16 Hefley
#23 Castleberry
#28 Hughes
#32 Knight
#33 Franklin
#36 Gerkis
#39 Reeves
#40 Kolesar
#41 Jaafar
#42 Harrison
#43 Russell
#49 Harris
#49 Wagner
#60 Fisher
#62 Gelb
#64 Hazime
#81 W. Sessa
#82 Nicholas
#89 Neff
#92 Kerska
Are we really just 26 Roosevelt Smith days away from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season??— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 6, 2019
Here are a few “Rosey” TD’s for ya:https://t.co/m47PAI0RAk
And here:https://t.co/fnGDu46Ar0
And below: 🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/WdfVpjYSWC
This felt like an intense road game, and we decided to take a knee and head home with the W! #BeatShazam pic.twitter.com/Er94RJV1mw— Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) August 6, 2019
Look at these @UMichFootball defensive stats/ranks from the last three seasons, via @BTNStatsGuys:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 5, 2019
PPG: 17.4/5th (FBS)
Rush YPG: 122.9/10th
Pass Effic: 101.2/1st
Comp pct: 47.3/1st
Total YPG: 269.7/1st
Yds per play: 4.44/3rd pic.twitter.com/180Or7gAsp
Impressive collection! If you STILL haven't ordered, do it now: https://t.co/ZPsn0MCm3L https://t.co/7MiFReh1bD— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 5, 2019
Two High School 5 stars and One 3 star - who’s still playing 19 yrs later Leader & Best TB12 pic.twitter.com/yLkdOU1sWT— john r. ghindia (@jrgteam) August 5, 2019
August 6, 2019 Happy Birthday Andre Weathers - https://t.co/w5LlnwbJHr pic.twitter.com/4GONJNe8o7— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 6, 2019
For anyone who doesn’t know I will be committing on Wednesday, August 7 on Bay news 9 at 1030 pm #Road2️⃣Glory 🔷🔴— Lawrance Toafili (@LToafili_3) August 6, 2019
Getting ready for your @YahooFantasy college draft? @adamgorney has 5 Big Ten sleepers to consider https://t.co/HKAtkXJcd4— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) August 5, 2019
UM we got another special one coming! Keep working Lil bro @iamzebjackson1 #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/h8Z7qqy82p— Trey Burke (@TreyBurke) August 6, 2019
Newest @sixers guard @TreyBurke in action vs pros & D1 college players last night at Kingdom Summer League in Columbus, Ohio 🔥 pic.twitter.com/50mD8X6lVT— EricGetsBuckets (@freeEGB) August 5, 2019
Tom Brady on Michigan’s chances in 2019: “Go Blue, baby. Gotta beat the Buckeyes. That’s really important.” pic.twitter.com/gLWEeUx6IT— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 5, 2019
Top 15 ‼️(no specific order) pic.twitter.com/TKdXVHA2HF— Moliki Matavao (@MatavaoMoliki) August 5, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Calls D-Line 'Fastest We've had'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Talks Sitting out Bowl Games, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: The Latest 2020 Offers, Making top Fives
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Reece Atteberry to Michigan
• Derick Hutchinson, WDIV ClickOnDetroit: Michigan Football Roster: Jersey Numbers Revealed for 25 Scholarship Freshmen
---
