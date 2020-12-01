 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 1
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-01 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 1

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"Today, out of an abundance of caution, Michigan football is going to hold everything virtually due to an increased number of presumptive positives that are awaiting confirmation."
— Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh

Headlines Of The Day

Staff, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks Pausing In-Person Team Activities

Austin Fox, The Wolerine: Michigan Basketball Falls Out Of AP Top 25, Despite Its 2-0 Start

John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Full Workout Video Of Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Talks Monday's COVID-Related Developments

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}