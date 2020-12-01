TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 1

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 1
Tweets Of The Day
A really powerful story on @aidanhutch97 and his dad, Dr. Chris Hutchinson -- who is now on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 30, 2020
Great piece via @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/xC8RZPCQiR
November 30, 2020
Former Michigan SF Glenn Robinson III and the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a one year deal! Congrats, @GRIII! #GoBlue #ProBlue @umichbball pic.twitter.com/RQaYlZ5Z0W— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) November 30, 2020
"There are challenges in football, there are challenges in life. Responding and rising up to that challenge is something I believe in very strongly."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 30, 2020
Jim Harbaugh's Monday Presser: https://t.co/WGalp6B3aq pic.twitter.com/GoUhhUPAzK
Hail Yea! https://t.co/SnsRWuY3HC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
💪🏾 Go Pats https://t.co/UXilDW980g— Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) November 30, 2020
You just have to love it!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
Let's Go T-Will!#GoBlue https://t.co/LgYkXr2aHC
CLEAN HOUSE or START OVER?— Mark Rogers (@MarkRogersTV) November 30, 2020
Talking #GoBlue with @CSayf23 @TheWolverineMag @UMichFootball https://t.co/mFmldsTFCW pic.twitter.com/Kh0xHkpfmv
Hunter Dickinson absolutely snubbed for freshman of the week https://t.co/FPPyFjxiuw— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 30, 2020
go blue? 〽️— Victory Vaka (@InfamousVic_) November 30, 2020
This kid can take over a college game https://t.co/KhN3T2yLVp— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 30, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Staff, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks Pausing In-Person Team Activities
• Austin Fox, The Wolerine: Michigan Basketball Falls Out Of AP Top 25, Despite Its 2-0 Start
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Full Workout Video Of Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Talks Monday's COVID-Related Developments
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook