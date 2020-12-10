TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 10

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 10
Tweets Of The Day
Juwan Howard says he has no update on Austin Davis.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 10, 2020
"We're waiting to get a medical examination tomorrow."
Juwan Howard's wife, @J9Howard, was not happy with his technical foul because she wanted son Jace and the rest of the @umichbball bench players to get in.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 10, 2020
Juwan responds 😂 pic.twitter.com/1uw9GbaXwc
Go Blue!!!! 🤗— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) December 10, 2020
Stat Comparison from tonight's win ⤵️#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/vCpCdgrSXr— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 10, 2020
In a rescheduled game vs Toledo, five Wolverines scored in double figures — led by Hunter Dickinson’s 18 off the bench — as 〽️🏀 cruised to a 91-71 victory in its final non-conference game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/buuMxMPZEh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 10, 2020
BIG COUNTRY 💪#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JG2JUP1Tbe— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 9, 2020
So proud of the relentless effort and drive U of M football players have. Fans & a lot of writers (not all) are such jerks. None of you know what these young men go through. I’m so proud of them & will forever pray they know they’re loved and so appreciated💛— Tara McGregor (@TaraMcGregor) December 10, 2020
RT if your team is undefeated 2 weeks into the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/C2jQvQ3B23— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 9, 2020
You may not be here in person, but we all know you’re with us in spirit. Michigan misses you, Robert. #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/c3V3BeA6jP— Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) December 9, 2020
Dave did you start drinking skim milk? TF is this? We shut them out this year!!! 💪 GO BLUE! 〽️ https://t.co/Qv8qlYkb9q— Chase Winovich (@Wino) December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
⬇️ 15 in the second half?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 9, 2020
No problem.#OTD in 2017, @umichbball rallied to force OT, and owned UCLA in the extra 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/BSvC7BXIxS
This is no surprise.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 9, 2020
But, in the end, Michigan and the Big Ten had to operate in the best interest of the health and safety of players and staffs. pic.twitter.com/O86pnXfUkz
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan's Offense Explodes In Win Over Toledo
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Father Of Louis Hansen Talks Michigan, Recent Visit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wagner, Livers Like How Michigan Is Playing As It Heads Into Big Ten Action
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: This Season Will Be The First Time Michigan & OSU Won't Meet Since 1917
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard 'Is Like Family' To Four-Star Michigan PG Target Dug McDaniel
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook