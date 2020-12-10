 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 10

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"So proud of the relentless effort and drive U of M football players have. Fans & a lot of writers (not all) are such jerks. None of you know what these young men go through. I’m so proud of them & will forever pray they know they’re loved and so appreciated."
— Tara McGregor, mother of Michigan freshman DE Braiden McGregor

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan's Offense Explodes In Win Over Toledo

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Father Of Louis Hansen Talks Michigan, Recent Visit

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wagner, Livers Like How Michigan Is Playing As It Heads Into Big Ten Action

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: This Season Will Be The First Time Michigan & OSU Won't Meet Since 1917

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard 'Is Like Family' To Four-Star Michigan PG Target Dug McDaniel

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}