 The Michigan Wolverines' football team was originally slated to play at Ohio State today, before it got canceled.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Be STRONG because things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever."
— Michigan senior guard Chaundee Brown with words of wisdom on Twitter yesterday
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Austin Davis out Indefinitely

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 1: Transfers, Harbaugh's Contract & Champions Week

• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: U-M's Next Game, Cade McNamara Talk

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star DE KeChaun Bennett Updates Commitment Status

• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue: Paye Named one of 10 Finalists for Senior CLASS Award

---

{{ article.author_name }}