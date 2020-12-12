The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 12
Tweets of the day
We will be airing a classic Michigan Football game over on @971theticketxyt tomorrow; it's the Capital One Bowl (vs. Florida) game from 2008, Coach Carr’s last game at the helm.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 11, 2020
11 a.m.: Pregame Show
Noon: Michigan vs. Florida
3:30 p.m.: Postgame Show pic.twitter.com/DuATFG4FZk
Michigan's Austin Davis is out indefinitely due to a right foot injury, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 11, 2020
50 Academic All-Big Ten honorees, the most in program history. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PCF8HHtadt— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 11, 2020
Have you hatched your study plan for the rest of the semester yet? pic.twitter.com/6Vwa2fdKjx— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 11, 2020
One of our favorite campus spots: the West Engin Arch. pic.twitter.com/gSjZqi1IVj— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 11, 2020
December 11, 2020
🎬 For your halftime entertainment 🎬— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2020
It's @JohnBeilein's debut of Beilein's Blueprint, where he breaks down @IowaHoops star @LukaG_55's game. 💪 pic.twitter.com/gqiqcK6MII
The NCAA Tournament has been a major point of discussion. You know what hasn't? Conference Tournaments. If those aren't played, regular season basketball across the board has never been more meaningful.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 11, 2020
OTD 10 years ago: The Big Chill— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 12, 2020
Over 100,000 fans filled the Big House to watch @umichhockey win, 5-0. pic.twitter.com/WfNvLUPNu2
Be STRONG because things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever. 💪🏽— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) December 12, 2020
Happy Birthday 🐐 @gilesjackson__ pic.twitter.com/WlX2HVHsjJ— Spencer (@SpencerWhit) December 11, 2020
Happy birthday to the best kick returner since Howard, Woodson, and Breaston @gilesjackson__— Jake (@JGL_91) December 11, 2020
December 11, 2020
🖐🏽 days .. ✍🏽— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) December 11, 2020
🚨 @Jumpman23's newest acquisition: 🚨— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 11, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 @CarisLeVert 🔥🔥🔥
Michigan LB commit Jaydon Hood is coming along in the playoffs. STA on its way to the state title game. #GoBlue https://t.co/ZlEyvULGDI— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 12, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Austin Davis out Indefinitely
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 1: Transfers, Harbaugh's Contract & Champions Week
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: U-M's Next Game, Cade McNamara Talk
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star DE KeChaun Bennett Updates Commitment Status
• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue: Paye Named one of 10 Finalists for Senior CLASS Award
