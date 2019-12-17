The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 17
Tweets of the day
Proud to be committed to the greatest University in the world!— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) December 16, 2019
First in Class of 2022 #GoBlue 〽️ @CoachJim4UM @CoachNua @FBCoachDBrown @Thee_Matty_D pic.twitter.com/yHNxRe491g
Honored 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qNBHs0wqNZ— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) December 16, 2019
I will be signing my NLI with the University of Michigan on Thursday at 1 pm in the BB&N Athletic Center! All are welcome and appreciated to come! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZhgJT3E7rX— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) December 17, 2019
2️⃣4️⃣ era has come to an end✌🏽https://t.co/oRCfng7n5X pic.twitter.com/VQmRC3qCqv— #2⃣4⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 16, 2019
Will be signing my NLI on Wednesday at Bergen Catholic High School. At 8am, all are welcome. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/N6a8W6oWOy— Jordan Morant ❄️ (@jordanmorantt) December 17, 2019
I will be announcing my commitment and signing my NLI on Wednesday December 18th at Rancho Cucamonga High School’s auditorium at 9:30 am, it will be open to the public, and it will be on ESPN U...— S7VEN (@CJ7STROUD) December 16, 2019
Framing this...ANOTHER fave now of you two 😭 Congrats and keep being extraordinary 〽️ pic.twitter.com/gQ1a6Mv1OT— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) December 16, 2019
I will not be outworked, I will do it with the utmost Morals & Integrity and my Faith will never dwindle. #BlessedAndGrateful— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) December 16, 2019
God blessed us 5 years ago with a wild child but he’s me & I love him!! Happy 5th birthday son! You are everything to me & only a coaches kid would want his own locker & uniforms! #BallerAlert Jace Jordan Gattis ... Tar Heels is for mom! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WaPjBota0K— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) December 16, 2019
December 16, 2019
Join us! $75 in free Nike gear and Michigan coverage year-round ... https://t.co/KgSz5wmfVO pic.twitter.com/Y2aycMbfXH— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 16, 2019
Plz share Bear's gratitude! Last 2 wks have been caring for him & managing wound vac/pain. He has received 100's! of cards with the most inspirational messages & also gifts!That really helps Larry! Thank you! Today...he's a 101.4 & so we may head to Mott if temp keeps going up.💖 pic.twitter.com/XquJGt0Pds— Prout Family (@gardens8) December 16, 2019
We have promoted WR Amara Darboh to the 53-man roster and released WR Tevin Jones.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/MtJpqLLuh3 pic.twitter.com/feBDUcVZ0z— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 16, 2019
B1G in AP poll:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2019
5. @OhioStateHoops
7. @TerrapinHoops
14. @umichbball
15. @MSU_Basketball
23. @PennStateMBB 👀
Full poll ➡ https://t.co/envk5PPcFI pic.twitter.com/0lwClUgTCl
The Schemmy 😍 pic.twitter.com/dGstNSQ1UA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2019
We are so thankful for the Academic Success Program & Sara!!#GoBlue https://t.co/W0N6OGvBHn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 16, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Glasgow Advises Teammates To Play In Citrus Bowl, Talks 'Statement Win'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Franz Wagner Takes A Big Step Forward
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Alex VanSumeran Means For Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: All-American Ben Bredeson Talks Alabama, More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Class Of 2022 DT Will Follow His Brother To Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook