TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 17

“He’s a playmaker. He’s a very exciting player. A competitor. The first thing I really liked about him was his sophomore year he played in the state championship game and had a broken bone in his left hand. He’s a hockey player … I thought, well, here’s a tough kid. He won a lot of games, was really good at 11-on-11 football. Then he just kept growing as a player. He’s very athletic, throws it extremely well. He just plays with a lot of energy.”

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on QB signee J.J. McCarthy, when appearing on the 'In The Trenches' podcast with host Jon Jansen