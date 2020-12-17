TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 17

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 17
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh just got on FaceTime with the leader of the 2021 class, Rivals100 QB JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PpoFJSL6RN— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 17, 2020
https://t.co/sDu6YRFKkg pic.twitter.com/R5bKrrc90E— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 17, 2020
Last three classes, @JayHarbaugh has landed Zach Charbonnet, Blake Corum and now Donovan Edwards. Not bad, not bad at all. #GoBlue— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 16, 2020
“I told you guys there was a surprise!” @andrel_jr 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/dKjLsMjeXT— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 16, 2020
Couldn't agree more, @JohnBeilein.@H_Dickinson24 | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/2XwUIstsdO— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 16, 2020
#Mass2Michigan— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 17, 2020
Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) and stud DL TJ Guy (@guyjr11) supported each other on ESD. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pMr5DvB22e
🔹🔸STA SIGNING DAY🔸🔹— Aquinas Football (@STA_Football) December 17, 2020
Ja’Den McBurrows @Mcburrows_Jaden
Michigan @UMichFootball #YouGoWeGo@CoachHarriott pic.twitter.com/cTmc17wTEp
The 🐐 made it official today— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 17, 2020
Rivals100 QB JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) signed with Michigan and is ready to lead a culture change in Ann Arbor. #GoBlue 📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/YDBfSK2UgC
All the talking heads/negativity/complainers/whatever else couldnt stop the bond of this class! The bond they have w/each other, the bond they have w/us and MICHIGAN!— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) December 17, 2020
React however you want, say what you’re gonna say...they dont care and I’m with them #GoBlue #NotDone #Special
Perfect signing day pic! Xavier Worthy (@Xavierworthy2) and his family look pretty happy about sticking with Michigan #GoBlue @NickyNicole_J pic.twitter.com/Vbsuz5vW0e— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 17, 2020
Let’s get it @UMichFootball #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/asHbpWAdRj— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 16, 2020
#GoBlue @UMichFootball 〽️ #Signed pic.twitter.com/pNpXxPC0xi— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) December 17, 2020
1 year...〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RGgDVqu0Vi— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) December 16, 2020
10 toes down 💯 pic.twitter.com/WBu3hYqPkj— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) December 16, 2020
New Michigan signee Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) is ready to compete right away #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZYm4a0YkHc— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 16, 2020
It’s official! Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards has signed with Michigan. More to come @TheWolverineMag. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o1mLbEzzzX— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 16, 2020
Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) made it official today. His parents already have customized jerseys. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6x2Z9RlnoA— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 16, 2020
Andrel Anthony (@andrel_jr) got a special FaceTime call from @CoachJim4UM “set in stone!” pic.twitter.com/EUZphv2Ayw— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 16, 2020
THIS MAN IS SPECIAL! @jjmccarthy09 Is everything you want in a QB!! SO Ready to get him here! Lets Ride Big Dog!! #GoBlue🔵〽️ https://t.co/76Rt6XPxDX— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) December 16, 2020
Rivals250 OL Raheem Anderson (@Heem_62) is officially a Michigan Man. Signed today and will be enrolled next month. #GoBlue @Detroit_CTFB 📸 pic.twitter.com/6MaKBDJIxQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 16, 2020
It’s all about the team, the team, THE TEAM〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7l4mz8kydP— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) December 16, 2020
Made it official today!!! Go Blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/W5RNtRXIQm— Dominick Giudice (@dom_giudice27) December 16, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Biggest Michigan Recruiting Takeaways From Signing Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: JJ McCarthy On Signing With Michigan, Donovan Edwards, More
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: SIGNING DAY: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Signees On Offense
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: SIGNING DAY: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Defense Signees, Early Enrollees
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M 4-Star Commit Jaydon Hood Pulls A Surprise & Signs With The Wolverines
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook