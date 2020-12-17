 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 17
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 17

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“He’s a playmaker. He’s a very exciting player. A competitor. The first thing I really liked about him was his sophomore year he played in the state championship game and had a broken bone in his left hand. He’s a hockey player … I thought, well, here’s a tough kid. He won a lot of games, was really good at 11-on-11 football. Then he just kept growing as a player. He’s very athletic, throws it extremely well. He just plays with a lot of energy.”
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on QB signee J.J. McCarthy, when appearing on the 'In The Trenches' podcast with host Jon Jansen

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Biggest Michigan Recruiting Takeaways From Signing Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: JJ McCarthy On Signing With Michigan, Donovan Edwards, More

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: SIGNING DAY: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Signees On Offense

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: SIGNING DAY: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Defense Signees, Early Enrollees

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M 4-Star Commit Jaydon Hood Pulls A Surprise & Signs With The Wolverines

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}