News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 19

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card. Follow instructions below.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card. Follow instructions below.

Tweets of the day

SIGN UP NOW — Get 25% off a new subscription to TheWolverine.com and $75 in FREE Nike gear

Quote of the day

“It really means a lot to me to be a part of something with so much history. I can’t wait to get to work in Michigan and make a name for myself and a career that will last forever.”
— Michigan wide receiver signee Roman Wilson

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Commits Sound Off On Signing Early: 'It Means Everything'

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Five Most Likely To Impact Early

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Michigan Recruiting Takeaways From Early Signing Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Four-Star DB Jordan Morant Ends Speculation, Signs With Michigan

Adam Friedman, Rivals: Michigan Signs Long Island QB Dan Villari

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}