The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Just want to take a quick moment to thank every Wolverine player, every coach, every assistant, everyone who works to make Michigan Football what it is.... appreciate what you do \u0026 the sacrifices you make. Believe in the plan because we believe in you. God bless and #GoBlue!"
— Twitter account of 'Scott Robins, the guy who Drew the Blockhams' on Sunday night.

Top Headlines

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Snap Counts From Michigan's Loss to Ohio State

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five Quick Hitters From Important Recruiting Weekend for Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Drops to No. 17 in AP Poll

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine Michigan Football Podcast: Balas and Skene Post-Ohio State

• Raine Hernandez, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Evaluating Franz Wagner in the Battle 4 Atlantis

