The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 2
Tweets of the day
1.Mich— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 2, 2019
2.KU
3.UVA
4.Lou
5.Gonzhttps://t.co/QlxXbdOZHo
7.UNC
8.Ore
9.Dayton
10.Ohio St
11.Colhttps://t.co/ClLoKBfZsi
13.Duke
14.Mich St
15.Seton Hall
16.Fla St
17.Purdue
18.Tenn
19.Wash
20.Baylor
21.Aub
22.Ariz
23.Butler
24.Mem
25.SDSU
Just want to take a quick moment to thank every Wolverine player, every coach, every assistant, everyone who works to make Michigan Football what it is.... appreciate what you do & the sacrifices you make. Believe in the plan because we believe in you. God bless and #GoBlue !— Scott Robbins, The Guy who Drew The Blockhams (@TheBlockhams) December 2, 2019
Enjoyed the game 🔥 at 〽️ yesterday. Thanks for having my family and I out @Thee_Matty_D pic.twitter.com/pIAdiFYJQw— Candyman (@MylesRowser) December 1, 2019
"They played really good."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2019
Jim Harbaugh credited the opponent for a second straight lopsided loss in The Game. pic.twitter.com/be5KhBYRUS
Took a photo with the goat @DickieV pic.twitter.com/CQKlGWUzf2— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) December 2, 2019
Last Game (Jan 2018)— Brad Robbins (@__BJR03) December 1, 2019
Weight Room Injury (Mar 2018)
Rehab (Mar-Aug 2018)
Back Surgery (Aug 2018)
More Rehab (Aug 2018 - Now)
Talked about retirement (Apr 2019)
First 5.0 50+ Ball (Aug 2019)
Developed 4-6 other types of punts (Aug 2019 - Now)
First Start Back (Nov 30, 2019)
December 2, 2019 Happy Birthday Jonathan Goodwin - https://t.co/s4HdJ70XY2 pic.twitter.com/n5pEYLW3er— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 2, 2019
December 1, 2019 Rest in Peace Howard Yerges - https://t.co/4s2k19F9rL pic.twitter.com/owYLOeajhw— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 1, 2019
The future of Michigan football with C Webb! 〽️ob pic.twitter.com/sgMNmmr7z1— Stove (@SteveMcGregor17) December 2, 2019
Huskie Stadium was an absolute madhouse when @AJHenning3 housed this. #LWE pic.twitter.com/9ODie17yjN— JohnJohnZelenika (@JohnZelenika) December 1, 2019
A few pics from my Unofficial at @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/iGxdGAB7td— Ross Maseuli (@RossMaseuli) December 2, 2019
Morgan Sparks Wolverines to Win Over No. 19 Wisconsinhttps://t.co/3Ihf582U0y pic.twitter.com/InasTLrqmv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 2, 2019
Highlight's from Saturday night's game at the Kohl Center pic.twitter.com/6gvWNVLGTf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2019
It's Game Day! Michigan looks for the series split today vs Wisconsin LIVE on BTN!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2019
🆚Wisconsin
📍Madison, Wisc.
🏟Kohl Center
⌚️4:00 PM (CT)
📺 BTN
📊 https://t.co/c3KmfgYOHO
🖥 https://t.co/91gBCcgmMF
🔈 https://t.co/oYalCGqylZ#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/y7nNovKCgk
York, Lockwood Goals not Enough as Wolverines Fall at Wisconsinhttps://t.co/M0diaDIyIY pic.twitter.com/umBBeg8sgZ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2019
Michigan heads to Lexington to play Northern Kentucky and, with a win, Kentucky. https://t.co/mxrEvC9rke— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) December 2, 2019
That moment you hear your name called!! #NCAAVB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/O9NIjydNhB— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 2, 2019
WOLVERINES FIGHT BACK! 👀— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 1, 2019
Michigan makes it a one-goal game with under 15 to play.#NCAASoccer | @umichsoccer pic.twitter.com/wmsHIIxm31
Facing fourth-seed Wake Forest this evening with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) December 1, 2019
📌 Winston-Salem, N.C.
⌚ 5 PM
📱 https://t.co/kYv9fx4nVY (ACCNX)
🖥 https://t.co/nB6cFy5JRa
📖 https://t.co/MvtJI9TAqK pic.twitter.com/PJ9gyK6vYK
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Snap Counts From Michigan's Loss to Ohio State
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five Quick Hitters From Important Recruiting Weekend for Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Drops to No. 17 in AP Poll
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine Michigan Football Podcast: Balas and Skene Post-Ohio State
• Raine Hernandez, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Evaluating Franz Wagner in the Battle 4 Atlantis
