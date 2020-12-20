 Michigan Wolverines football RB Christian Turner has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It is Holiday Season after all... What exactly is frankincense, and why did the three Wise Men feel the need to bring it?"
— Former Michigan and current New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich with a hilarious tweet on Saturday afternoon

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Christian Turner Enters the Transfer Portal

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: A Look at What's Next for 2021 Michigan Recruiting

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan's Defensive Signees

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, the 3-2-1: Signing day Thoughts, More

• FloWrestling: FloWrestling 8-man Challenge: 150 lbs

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}