The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 20
Tweets of the day
“Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” #Goblue pic.twitter.com/NUIfahcyE3— CT. (@_ChrisTurner28) December 19, 2020
✅ 10 points— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 19, 2020
✅ 11 rebounds
✅ 13 assists#OTD 5⃣ years ago, @DerrickWalton10 posted the fifth triple-double in @umichbball history. pic.twitter.com/yBlG6NQ3f8
Guess who came a little early to Ann Arbor? 🎅🏻 visited @jumpman23 & his workshop to bring a little Maize & Blue cheer— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 19, 2020
Happy Holidays!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/2UEhcusZCV
That Northwestern interception reminded me of another one ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jjMXub0pl8— angelique (@chengelis) December 19, 2020
Today is an ABSURDLY GOOD sports day, one of the best we’ve had in this miserable year. Here’s a cheat sheet to the best games/biggest matchups throughout Saturday. All times below Eastern; that noon window is a dooooozy. Head on a swivel, people. pic.twitter.com/NlHT6Wps7v— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 19, 2020
There’s almost too much sports on today for my brain to handle— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 19, 2020
This year has certainly been one we will all remember. Look back on the moments and memories captured throughout 2020 by Michigan Photography. #MGoGrad https://t.co/NFzV6wVjXy pic.twitter.com/za0Z5LPBg7— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 19, 2020
Check out the photo mosaic of the Michigan Union, created with images of our winter 2020 graduates! Congratulations, and #GoBlue! #MGoGrad https://t.co/E4Ai9Wd1Yu pic.twitter.com/beXpKeKDm1— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 19, 2020
To this year's winter graduates: Welcome to our Michigan alumni family of more than 630,000 strong. You overcame a final semester as challenging as they come, and we are so proud of your perseverance.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 19, 2020
Congratulations, stay safe, and forever, #GoBlue! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/aaMEsFLlvx
ICYMI, Michigan picked up an in-state DT commitment in the 2022 class last night https://t.co/5dYgSHIAy4— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) December 19, 2020
It is Holiday Season after all... What exactly is frankincense, and why did the three Wise Men feel the need to bring it?🎄 #ChaseAsks— Chase Winovich (@Wino) December 19, 2020
Home made 7 layer cookies🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/2SXyrImDir— Dominick Giudice (@dom_giudice27) December 19, 2020
Game No. 20: Skyline vs. Duncanville 📍 pic.twitter.com/4WBsRidUcN— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 19, 2020
2022 Rivals250 OL Cameron Williams (@BigCamWill) is a large human at 6-6, 320. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hIwlzJZwwo— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 19, 2020
Was great seeing some old faces while back home. Glad I got to take in some #txhsfb action. @TheQuayDavis2 @it_zaay @KendrickBlacks1 @JADARIUST8 pic.twitter.com/vBgYRWQBHP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 20, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Christian Turner Enters the Transfer Portal
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: A Look at What's Next for 2021 Michigan Recruiting
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan's Defensive Signees
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, the 3-2-1: Signing day Thoughts, More
---
