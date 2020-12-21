The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 21
Tweets of the day
.— dave campbell (@yerfaceismycase) December 20, 2020
Ohio's Trey Sermon had a nice little game against
The MildCats. Reminds me of the time Timmy Biakabutuka
had THREE THIRTEEN in The Game against
~ Thee 10-0 #2 Ohio.. @DrSap4UM pic.twitter.com/2dyZ4NmBUT
🏈 Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) December 21, 2020
31/45, 390 YDS, 2 TD, 110.4 RTG.
Let’s gooooooo Bucs!!!!!!!— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) December 20, 2020
🏈 Jourdan Lewis (Dallas Cowboys):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) December 21, 2020
6 TOT, 1 SACK, 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 QBH.
Is it me, or is @PatrickMahomes saying “GO BLUE 80” before he snaps the ball? 🤔🤔 Sure does sound like it to my 〽️🏈 ears!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) December 21, 2020
Now the Big Ten is dropping the protocol from 21 days to 17. Just incredible luck for Ohio State that the conference reviewed all this right now, the incredible timing that will get all those players back. What an unbelievable stroke of luck!!— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 20, 2020
I may never watch an ESPN analyst talk again for the rest of my life...— Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) December 20, 2020
Photo of the Week:— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 21, 2020
〽️
For more photos and videos like this be sure to follow us on @instagram at https://t.co/rU0fqSuobu pic.twitter.com/EXKdj50UuJ
Some people have hobbies.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 20, 2020
I watch college basketball.
#HappyHolidays from the Michigan Marching Band! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lpgb2mxrdV— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) December 20, 2020
how it started. vs how it’s going😂 pic.twitter.com/4KG8hbsKhA— Rod moore 4⭐️ 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) December 21, 2020
Solid gingerbread house effort from Jay Keranen#HockeyHolidays 🏒🎄 pic.twitter.com/lKkozgvMYP— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 20, 2020
Blessed & Grateful #thegrindneverstops pic.twitter.com/pYDsNNAi0J— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) December 20, 2020
