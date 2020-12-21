 The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be at Nebraska on Christmas Day.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Is it me, or is @ PatrickMahomes saying ‘GO BLUE 80’ before he snaps the ball? Sure does sound like it to my M[ichigan football] ears!”
— Michigan football historian Dr. Sap's Twitter account

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Waiting Game Continues for Harbaugh, Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Meet the Commits: Michigan's 2022 Recruiting Class off to a hot Start

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — December 20

• Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports: Tom Brady Passes John Elway for Second All-Time on Career List That no Quarterback Wants to be on

• Gary Grambling, SportsIllustrated: Week 15 Takeaways: A Jets W, Trevor Lawrence Drama, a Very Brady Comeback, Hurts Shines

---

{{ article.author_name }}