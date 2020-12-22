 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 22
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 22

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"This one was one was a no-brainer. Trevor Lawrence and Ben Mason might be the only indisputable best players at their respective positions in 2021 draft. Football is just better with a fullback."
— Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy
Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Who's Next? A Look At Five 2022 Michigan Commitment Candidates

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Harbaugh Status, Playoffs & More

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Despite Struggles & Protocols, Wolverines Say Season Was Worth Playing

John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: The Uniqueness & Oddities Of U-M's 2020 Football Season

