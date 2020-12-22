TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 22

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 22
Tweets Of The Day
After weeks of watching the Michigan football coaching question unfold, I can say with great confidence I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen, and don’t know anyone who does.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 22, 2020
I hope you find this helpful.
This one was one was a no-brainer. Trevor Lawrence and Ben Mason might be the only indisputable best players at their respective positions in 2021 draft. Football is just better with a fullback. https://t.co/xuBIN5WrBs— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 22, 2020
Please welcome FB Ben Mason (@benchmason42) from @UMichFootball to the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 😤😤😤 #GoBlue#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/S1h7lxkjLu— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 22, 2020
It's officially winter! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/OHNMYPGgdO— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 21, 2020
Good timing for this, as it is @terrymills_ birthday!— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) December 21, 2020
This picture is from our first broadcast together. Terry has welcomed me with open arms since I started in studio with @umichbball. He is a great broadcast partner and an even better friend. Enjoy the day, T! https://t.co/tqmciGF4Vx pic.twitter.com/t1EHF2fBFo
Officially graduated in 3.5 🙏🏿 got my mother that degree— Kwity Paye (@KwityPaye_19) December 21, 2020
Good morning. Michigan and Rutgers are the only two remaining undefeated Big Ten basketball teams.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 21, 2020
It’s been quite the journey, couldn’t think of a better group of student-athletes & families to get back on the field with in 2021! So much to prove...looking forward to the final chapter! Congratulations, let’s get to work! 💙💛🏈 #uKNIGHTed https://t.co/yYc9Iyw34O— Naomi Martin (@Tyandmollysmom) December 21, 2020
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Who's Next? A Look At Five 2022 Michigan Commitment Candidates
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Harbaugh Status, Playoffs & More
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Despite Struggles & Protocols, Wolverines Say Season Was Worth Playing
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: The Uniqueness & Oddities Of U-M's 2020 Football Season
