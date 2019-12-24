The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 24
Tweets of the day
HBD, @CoachJim4UM! 🎂🎈🎁— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 23, 2019
Hope it's a 🙌 one. pic.twitter.com/vrK4RreeMl
🎼 Hail! To The Victors Valiant 🎼#GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/odhwvpSVgV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 23, 2019
.@TomBrady has been selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2019
Brady joins Bill Belichick, @CollinsworthPFF and @richeisen on the two-hour All-Time Team finale this Friday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork as they announce the rest of the QBs on the team. pic.twitter.com/wLpL34aMuq
This week in the rankings ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/x8rxybVUJD— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 23, 2019
Michigan now has a double-digit win over the #1 team in the nation on its resume. https://t.co/zW8X8jQ85s— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 23, 2019
On the first day of Christmas, College Athletics gave to me a Maize and Blue Christmas Tree.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 23, 2019
〽️🎄 pic.twitter.com/yYPBkcOF6F
Michigan has played the 8th most difficult schedule in the nation thus far according to KenPom. The only high-major program with a tougher schedule is North Carolina (6th).— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 23, 2019
Michigan vs Presbyterian Thoughts - Really impressed by the contribution from Michigan’s bench. With Brandon Johns sick & Isaiah Livers injured, Bajema, Nuñez & Davis filled-in well combining for 21 points on 7-10 shooting. A positive sign of depth & chemistry.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 23, 2019
Michigan offers rising 2022 Georgia TE Jake Johnson #GoBlue https://t.co/7cuC7kcH7j— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 23, 2019
The Wolverines continue to prep for our New Year's Day @CitrusBowl vs. Bama.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 23, 2019
We caught up with a few of the guys to get their thoughts. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f05sXfLua6
📈 @ZagMBB takes over the No. 1 spot while @NovaMBB jumps into the top 10 after defeating Kansas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/gVbm31SpTe— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 23, 2019
Testing a "Murray Car" for rural mail delivery around Adrian, MI, December 1902. pic.twitter.com/ZKO3DdiHH1— UM Bentley Library (@umichBentley) December 23, 2019
Glory to God https://t.co/ykLW6z7Kpf— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) December 23, 2019
At No. 5, Christian Pulselli breaks the deadlock against the Buckeyes. A perfect corner gets a perfect finish! (10/2) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PstgmzYlXu— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) December 23, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Darion Green-Warren, Transfer DT Scoop; Dan Villari Insight
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tale Of The Tape: Where U-M And Opponents Rank In Major Categories
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: National Recruiting Guru Tom Lemming Shares His Take On U-M's Signing Class
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Nation's Top 2021 TE Hudson Wolfe Talks New Michigan Offer
• Adam McMann, MLive: Still No Sign Of Michigan Players Sitting Out Citrus Bowl
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook