 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 24
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-24 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 24

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“It’s a blessing to see that type of athlete go to that type of school."
— Four-star ATH Dillon Tatum on Donovan Edwards signing with Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Coaching Shake-up

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Four-Star In-State ATH Dillon Tatum On Michigan, Donovan Edwards, More

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Power Ranking Michigan Basketball's Roster: Hunter Dickinson Rising

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Christmas Mailbag Edition

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}