TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 24

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 24
Tweets Of The Day
I will never forget this timeout and how our 6’4” 4 man @novak3159 help to change that game , that season , and our program for many years to come Thanks Mike @ErwinRWB for sharing the video and your thoughts on building a winning culture https://t.co/mD4ghdNs3C— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) December 23, 2020
@UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM— DSayfie (@DSayfie) December 23, 2020
Happy birthday to the best coach in the USA.
Happy birthday, @CoachJim4UM! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ez2DmJDAP4— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 23, 2020
Patriots’ QB coach Jedd Fisch is being named the new head coach at the University of Arizona, per @FieldYates and me. Arizona expected to announce hire today.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2020
Fisch now will replace recently fired HC Kevin Sumlin while the Patriots lose another assistant.
#Michigan Fans, let's wish Jim Harbaugh a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/UP4apPXpav— Wolverines on SR (@SRWolverines) December 23, 2020
December 23, 2020
Ion got a hundred mill yet, I can’t chill yet. #free2 pic.twitter.com/EAlgzfH4Nx— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 23, 2020
Five freshmen who haven’t gotten enough attention thus far:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 23, 2020
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
- Greg Brown, Texas
- Cam Thomas, LSU
- Moses Moody, Arkansas
- Justin Powell, Auburn
Caris LeVert off the bench tonight:— Overtime (@overtime) December 23, 2020
20 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK
Brooklyn’s depth just crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/1RjgC2jRua
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Coaching Shake-up
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Four-Star In-State ATH Dillon Tatum On Michigan, Donovan Edwards, More
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Power Ranking Michigan Basketball's Roster: Hunter Dickinson Rising
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Christmas Mailbag Edition
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook