The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 25
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Nebraska
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 6:00 PM ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
One undefeated team in the @B1GMBBall remains:@umichbball— Double BB (@BBsBigHouse1) December 24, 2020
〽️Go Blue!! pic.twitter.com/M7GlGoWMmY
First road trip of the season. Time to stretch the legs at Pinnacle Bank Arena ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 25, 2020
We hope everyone is safe & enjoying the final prep for the holidays ...
Enjoy the morning with 🎅🏻 & we will see you at 6 pm on B1G Network#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aD71rgdZ4K
If you’re a fan of a Big Ten basketball team not named the Michigan Wolverines, your team is not undefeated. If you’re a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, your team is undefeated.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 24, 2020
Good talk.
Notes and tidbits for tomorrow’s game at Nebraska— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 24, 2020
📝: https://t.co/HVXGhfR5F0#GoBlue 〽️🏀
Happy Michigan Basketball Eve!— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 24, 2020
Other than Desmond & Woodson; other recent Wolverines to finish Top 10 in Heisman Voting:— Double BB (@BBsBigHouse1) December 25, 2020
Jabril Peppers 5th
Denard Robinson 6th
Mike Hart 5th
Braylon Edwards 10th
Chris Perry 4th
Tshimanga Biakabatuka 8th
Tyrone Wheatley 8th
Jim Harbaugh 3rd
Anthony Carter 4th
Rick Leach 3rd
Excited to announce my commitment to @UMichFootball #GoBlue 〽️🔵 @4Warinner @CoachJim4UM @grant_newsome @DeBordCoachMike @Thee_Matty_D @PalmerRidgeFB @SixZeroAcademy @GroundupSP @JBernstine pic.twitter.com/1l7QBj0B6u— Connor Jones (@77ConnorJones) December 25, 2020
Still humbled by this piece.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 24, 2020
Blessed 🙏🏽 https://t.co/TvctL8EW2y
From Our M Den Family To Yours... pic.twitter.com/5CBTiybjUH— The M Den (@TheMDen) December 24, 2020
Traditions. pic.twitter.com/TyBdf249LS— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 25, 2020
🚨NEW HIGHLIGHTS🚨— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) December 24, 2020
Moussa Diabate is a FREAKY Athlete! IMG Really Got a SUPERTEAM!
WATCH the FULL Game Highlights
🎥 https://t.co/pI6bPYHhg4 pic.twitter.com/KhSJAPxGG7
Merry Christmas @notthefakeSVP - look forward to your show every night. Get well & Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/8lkowgrJfq— Dominic Schneider (@DomSchneider4) December 25, 2020
Merrr Christmas! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Vzl7Q4mQV7— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas! 🎁 #BeThankful— Dante MOORE (@dantemoore05) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas ❤️ 🎄— Smøøve1️⃣5️⃣ (@TrentTayshawn) December 25, 2020
Tonight newly appointed team captain Cam York talks about leadership in the locker room at #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/dvjMjWXDtD— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 25, 2020
Matty Beniers talks being on the ice for @usahockeyvs Finland on Tuesday at #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/eZtGmOU4jo— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 24, 2020
𝔸𝕝 𝕄𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕪𝕒— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 24, 2020
The @usahockey record holder for most wins, most saves, most shutouts, best GAA and best save percentage at the #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QKUEC4BVBX
Here's hoping Dakota and his dad Bruce are still wearing matching PJs on the holidays #HockeyHolidays 🏒🎄 pic.twitter.com/dlbpIaBGrM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Notches Commitment From Colorado OL Connor Jones
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Colorado OL Connor Jones Means for Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Franz Wagner Wants to be 'More Aggressive' Offensively
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Top Recruiting Analysts Weigh in on Michigan's 2021 Signing Class
• Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Beniers of U.S. Among top 2021 NHL Draft Prospects to Watch at WJC
