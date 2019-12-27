The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 27
Tweets of the day
🤞🏿〽️ pic.twitter.com/JSe9cyDtqT— Kwity Paye (@KwityPaye_19) December 27, 2019
〽➡🍊🍋— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 27, 2019
The Wolverines have arrived in Orlando!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jakvcIdK8S
5-star Michigan commit Isaiah Todd can fly 😳 pic.twitter.com/SCbW9eFxhJ— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 27, 2019
50th Anniversary: Recalling 1969 Upset of Ohio State— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 26, 2019
The No. 4 best story of 2019: https://t.co/bky4LcHVvP#GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/wxVDmAAvOq
The Leaders and Best. Michigan has such great diverse exposure to other ideas, conversations, cultures, etc. Love my Wolverines, but it’s more than just football in Ann Arbor. https://t.co/vCFqzHKyhc— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) December 26, 2019
One more year DPJ 🙏🙏 #GoBlue https://t.co/685n1E1dfk— Michigan_Crazies 〽️ (@CraziesMichigan) December 26, 2019
Tom Brady, clearly part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team. #GoBlue | #ProBlue | @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/f3sjPR4R52— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 27, 2019
Michigan to Resume Action at GLI, Will Face Ferris State in Opener— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 27, 2019
Read >> https://t.co/HksgC4CrYu pic.twitter.com/dY3wiLXEda
Spending some time with the kids at @MottChildren today is definitely a #holidayhighlight pic.twitter.com/SnrUTSASGI— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 27, 2019
@umichhockey’s @lockwood_will, @nblanks98 and @Mayotte_K stopped by a Little Caesars practice last week while helping promote next week’s Great Lakes Invitational.— MiHockey (@MiHockeyNow) December 27, 2019
📸 + 📽 | https://t.co/tcOxJUhKrl pic.twitter.com/CwZDAl1Scn
Let’s hope Mike Legg is getting royalties... pic.twitter.com/jt0FsjnA3p— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) December 26, 2019
My angels once upon a time 😭 and @chutch97 nestled between a cupcake and an adoring...fish. 😳😂Merry Christmas, Angelique- love this thread, see you in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/OoWRLrWMKE— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) December 27, 2019
Me: *Posts a highlight video of a Michigan player?*— Stephen Osentoski (@StephenToski) December 26, 2019
OSU Twitter: pic.twitter.com/6so2pxAFUo
Rivals100 TE and top Michigan target Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) getting in some offseason work with UCLA QB Austin Burton pic.twitter.com/Om8TpHlRQB— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 27, 2019
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Kwity Paye Announces He'll Return
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Citrus Bowl Preview: Alabama — A Quick Look
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Stanford DT Transfer Michael Williams Talks Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on 2021 Michigan DL Recruiting Targets
• Michael Whitaker, Detroit Sports Nation: Jalen Rose: Juwan Howard Returning to U-M is the "Greatest Thing in the World"
---
