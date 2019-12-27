News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"The Leaders and Best. Michigan has such great diverse exposure to other ideas, conversations, cultures, etc. Love my Wolverines, but it’s more than just football in Ann Arbor."
— Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Kwity Paye Announces He'll Return

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Citrus Bowl Preview: Alabama — A Quick Look

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Stanford DT Transfer Michael Williams Talks Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on 2021 Michigan DL Recruiting Targets

• Michael Whitaker, Detroit Sports Nation: Jalen Rose: Juwan Howard Returning to U-M is the "Greatest Thing in the World"

